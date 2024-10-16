Governor Jadalla calls for grassroots dialogues with armed opposition groups

The Governor of Central Equatoria State is encouraging support for local homegrown peace initiatives as part of broader efforts to restore peace and stability across the state.

Speaking during his tour of Kajo-Keji County, Governor Augustino Jadallah, urged communities to actively engage in homegrown peace efforts to curb violence and foster reconciliation.

His remarks come in the wake of an attack three days ago in the Wonduruba administrative area, which resulted in the tragic killing of 19 people.

This incident is seen as part of a series of violent clashes between the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) and the National Salvation Front (NAS) holdout groups that have plagued parts of Central Equatoria, particularly in Lainya, Kajo-Keji, and Yei.

Governor Jadallah’s tour of Kajo-Keji is part of a broader state-wide mission to visit all six counties of Central Equatoria, where he aims to engage local communities directly and assess the security situation on the ground.

He has already visited Lainya, Morobo and Yei, and plans to continue his tour to Terekeka, and Juba counties.

Addressing a large crowd during a rally in Kajo-Keji town on Tuesday, October 15, Governor Jadallah called on the people to embrace peace, stressing that community-driven initiatives are key to lasting stability.

“I urge and call upon us to have collective responsibilities and encourage the initiation of homegrown, local, grassroots peace dialogues with armed opposition groups in the state,” Governor Jadalla said.

“This initiative will be conducted under the atmosphere of brotherly spirit and built under acceptable terms to settle the conflict that is devastating our places and destroying the future of our children and the coming generation of the country,” he said.

“My second appeal goes to the sons and daughters of Kajo-Keji County and the Central Equatoria State people in general who are pursuing an armed opposition as a means of addressing their political grievances,” he added.

The Governor also reassured residents that his administration is committed to providing the necessary support to strengthen local peace committees and initiatives aimed at resolving conflicts peacefully.

During his state tour, Governor Jadallah has been meeting with local leaders, traditional chiefs, women’s groups, and youth organizations to discuss different issues affecting the communities.