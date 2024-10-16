OPINION: Water tankers strike: A call to action for South Sudan’s leadership

Dear Honorable Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Interior, the ongoing water tankers strike has reached a critical point, jeopardizing the lives and livelihoods of countless citizens in South Sudan.
As someone deeply concerned about our nation’s well-being, I feel compelled to highlight the urgent consequences this strike has created, not only for the immediate community but for the fabric of our society as a whole.
The impact of the strike is evident in various facets of daily life:
At the heart of this crisis are the actions of certain individuals, particularly within the Eritrean community, who are contributing to the turmoil. Many of these individuals are in our country without legal documentation—no passports, no visas, and often lacking even basic identification. This situation raises critical questions about governance and accountability.
It is troubling to observe the Eritrean Ambassador actively defending his nationals, regardless of their conduct, while the livelihood of nearly two million citizens in Juba hangs in the balance. His presence is felt in various capacities, from court appearances to lobbying efforts at the Ministry of Finance. Yet, when it comes to addressing the suffering caused by the water tanker strike, he remains conspicuously silent.
We must ask ourselves:
The sovereignty of South Sudan is at stake if we allow foreign nationals to disrupt our way of life without consequence. It is essential for our government to act decisively in addressing these challenges.
The welfare of our citizens must come first, and it is the duty of our leadership to protect them from harm—whether that harm comes from foreign nationals or otherwise.
In conclusion, I urge our government to take immediate action to resolve the water tanker strike and to ensure that all individuals within our borders respect the laws of South Sudan. The well-being of our people depends on it.
Author’s Note: This article reflects the author’s viewpoints. As a concerned citizen and a public service employee with a strong background in diplomacy and international relations, the author brings a well-informed perspective to the discussion.
