OPINION: Water tankers strike: A call to action for South Sudan’s leadership

Dear Honorable Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Interior, the ongoing water tankers strike has reached a critical point, jeopardizing the lives and livelihoods of countless citizens in South Sudan.

As someone deeply concerned about our nation’s well-being, I feel compelled to highlight the urgent consequences this strike has created, not only for the immediate community but for the fabric of our society as a whole.

The impact of the strike is evident in various facets of daily life:

Healthcare at Risk: Clinics are being forced to turn away patients due to a lack of water essential for medical services. This is a direct threat to public health and safety. Education Disrupted: Schools are sending children home because they cannot provide drinking water, latrines, or meet basic hygiene standards. Our future generation is being deprived of education and safety. Market Decay: Local markets, especially for perishable goods like fish, have become hazardous zones due to overwhelming odours and unsanitary conditions. This affects not only vendors but also the community relying on these markets for sustenance. Food Insecurity: Families are hesitant to shop for food, fearing they won’t have enough water to prepare meals. This exacerbates an already dire situation for those struggling to make ends meet.

At the heart of this crisis are the actions of certain individuals, particularly within the Eritrean community, who are contributing to the turmoil. Many of these individuals are in our country without legal documentation—no passports, no visas, and often lacking even basic identification. This situation raises critical questions about governance and accountability.

It is troubling to observe the Eritrean Ambassador actively defending his nationals, regardless of their conduct, while the livelihood of nearly two million citizens in Juba hangs in the balance. His presence is felt in various capacities, from court appearances to lobbying efforts at the Ministry of Finance. Yet, when it comes to addressing the suffering caused by the water tanker strike, he remains conspicuously silent.

We must ask ourselves:

Why is the Eritrean community acting as if they operate independently from the laws of South Sudan?

Is the Ambassador too powerful to be held accountable for the actions of his people?

Are these undocumented migrants beyond the reach of our immigration authorities?

The sovereignty of South Sudan is at stake if we allow foreign nationals to disrupt our way of life without consequence. It is essential for our government to act decisively in addressing these challenges.

The welfare of our citizens must come first, and it is the duty of our leadership to protect them from harm—whether that harm comes from foreign nationals or otherwise.

In conclusion, I urge our government to take immediate action to resolve the water tanker strike and to ensure that all individuals within our borders respect the laws of South Sudan. The well-being of our people depends on it.

Author’s Note: This article reflects the author’s viewpoints. As a concerned citizen and a public service employee with a strong background in diplomacy and international relations, the author brings a well-informed perspective to the discussion.

