442 civilians killed, 297 injured in 2024 second quarter -UNMISS

At least 442 civilians have been killed and 297 injured in sub-national violence between April and June country-wide with Warrap the most affected, according to the United Nations’ Mission in South Sudan .

UNMISS says this signals sub-national violence remains a significant concern affecting civilians across South Sudan.

The UN mission says recorded” 317 incidents affecting at least 1,062 civilians, (including 160 women and 188 children), of which 442 were killed, 297 injured, 197 abducted, and 126 were subjected to sexual violence.



The incidents figure, according to UNMISS, account for 43 percent increase in violent incidents as it rose from 222 in 2023 to 317 in 2024 during the same period, affecting 1,062 compared to 871 in 2023.



The number of abductions increased by an alarming 181 percent (from 70 to 197), while a 168 percent rise in the number of victims of sexual violence was recorded (from 47 to 126).

Meanwhile, UNMISS said the majority of abductions in the country were documented in parts of Juba, Morobo, and Yei counties in Central Equatoria State.

While Tambura county in Western Equatoria State recorded the highest incidents of conflict-related sexual violence.

“Women and girls continued to be disproportionately affected by conflict-related sexual violence, accounting for 99 percent of documented victims,” it stated.



UNMISS blames the incidents on community-based militias or civil defense groups linked to border disputes, cross-border violence, cyclical and retaliatory attacks, as well as ethnic polarization.

It further said, “ while Western Equatoria State recorded the highest number of incidents, Warrap State remained the most affected area, accounting for 32 percent of the total number of civilian victims.”

The report cited UNMISS’S head Nicholas Haysom as saying “the considerable increase in violent incidents, especially abductions and attacks against women, is alarming and must stop.”

Mr. Haysom stressed that need for communities and their leaders redouble their efforts to resolve longstanding conflict drivers through dialogue.

However, UNMISS added that nationwide trends of violence involving conventional parties to the conflict remained low during the reporting period.

UNMISS urges the Government of South Sudan to prevent the repeated cycles of violence and investigate violations and abuses of human rights against civilians by adhering to the international humanitarian law, and holding perpetrators accountable.

