Governor Adil directs Juba City Council to rehabilitate roads

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 3 hours ago

The newly appointed Governor of Central Equatoria State has instructed the Juba City Council to rehabilitate roads under its jurisdiction as part of efforts to improve service delivery.

Speaking after the state cabinet meeting, Nyarsuk Patrick, the State Minister of Information and Communication, said Governor Adil also directed the state’s financial institutions to step up revenue collection.

“The governor emphasized that Juba City Council must become an effective institution that delivers services to the people of Central Equatoria State. He said road rehabilitation should be a key priority of the council, and the city must be kept clean and green to reflect the image of the country,” he said.

Nyarsuk added that the governor has committed his administration to prioritize agriculture by empowering cooperative societies as a way to fight food insecurity.

“The governor directed the financial institutions to put more effort on looking into how these financial institutions can have an effective framework for the government to be able to operate effectively to deliver services to the people of central Equatoria state,” he said.

The directive came as Governor Adil chaired his first cabinet meeting on Thursday following his reappointment by President Salva Kiir as Central Equatoria State governor, replacing Rabi Emmanuel Mujung, who was removed last week.

