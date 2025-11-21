21st November 2025

UNICEF urges government to increase investment in services for children

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 4 hours ago

Noala Skinner, UNICEF Representative in South Sudan - Photo credit: UNICEF

The United Nations children’s agency UNICEF has called on the government to increase investment in education, health, nutrition, clean water, and child protection to safeguard the rights of children.

The agency made the call yesterday as it marked the World Children’s Day.

In a statement shared with Eye Radio, UNICEF said it is concerned about low domestic investment in services for children and appealed for stronger budget allocations that promote and protect their rights.

The agency noted that children can only thrive when they have access to inclusive quality education, nutritious food, clean water, healthcare, and protection from violations.

Noala Skinner, UNICEF Representative in South Sudan, said children are suffering from the impact of multiple shocks, including the climate crisis, insecurity, and poverty.

She stressed that prioritizing investment in children, including their education, health, nutrition, and access to safe water and protection, is essential for South Sudan’s development and for upholding the rights of every child.

“On World Children’s Day, UNICEF reaffirms its commitment to advocating for the rights of every child, through its programme of cooperation and longstanding collaboration with the Government of the Republic of South Sudan and our partners,” she said in the statement.

“While we continue to deeply appreciate the continued support of donors to South Sudan’s children, a true leap for children’s rights will happen when there is deeper and sustained budgetary allocation and execution to social services,” she added.

World Children’s Day is marked on November 20 every year to promote global togetherness, raise awareness among children, and improve their welfare.

UNICEF urges government to increase investment in services for children

