Lactating mother killed, 89 cows looted in Greater Pibor cattle camp attack – official

The Information Minister of Greater Pibor Administrative Area, says a lactating mother was killed and dozens of cattle looted in an attack by suspected gunmen from Kapoeta North County, an allegation local official have denied.

Jacob Werchum Juuk says the attackers raided a cattle camp in Ngoni Boma, Verteth County, at around 8:00 PM on Saturday.

He says the attackers killed a breastfeeding mother and stole 89 head of cattle.

“On Saturday night, at around 8:00 local times, armed criminals were suspected to be coming from Kapoeta North, entering Wolli boma over the county. They stolen 89 head of cattle, killing one person and a lactating mother, who was at camp, living a child helpless,” he said.

Juuk says local youth pursued the attackers and managed to recover all the stolen cattle.

“The local youth in the area pursue the attackers, and before these criminals could cross the border to Kapoeta North, the owners of the cattle managed to intercept them, stopped, and he retrieved all the stolen cattle back to the village.

“So, as a government, we condemn this, keep it out of violence, and call on the Easten Equatoria state, elective to stand on against violence, and I advise the community in the border area with people, and stop cattle raiding and killing. We work for peace,” he said.

He condemned the attack, which he claims was carried out by armed men who crossed into the area from Eastern Equatoria State.

He also urged the state government of Eastern Equatoria to take a strong stance against violence along the border.

However, in response to the allegations, the Commissioner of Kapoeta North County, David Naye, denied any knowledge of the incident.

“We have not received such a report, and like I say, those people have never stepped their feet they’re since the peace conference that was conducted last year, so we don’t know which people are those ones. We don’t have any information about it. They have not crossed,” he said.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Kiir leaves for climate summit in Addis Previous Post