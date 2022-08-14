14th August 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Gospel singer Yuma Sebastian died “at Yei detention facility”

Gospel singer Yuma Sebastian died “at Yei detention facility”

Author: Staff Writter | Published: 3 hours ago

Singer Yuma Sebastian. |Photo: Social Media.

Renowned gospel singer, Yuma Sebastian died under mysterious circumstances on Saturday, allegedly at a military detention facility in Yei, fellow singers have said.

Singer Lady Amina, said Sebastian was reportedly taken to a military barrack in Yei, before he was found dead on the weekend.

“We are yet to know what happened. But what we heard he was in detention for one day, and in the morning of the following day, he was found dead. As South Sudanese, do we really want to have the peace that is in Jesus Christ,” she told Eye Radio on Sunday.

“We have to learn how to be in unity, how to build ourselves and how to forgive, and stop judging somebody that way, that is not good,” Amina added.

The late Sebastian rose to fame following the release of his hit-song, ‘Akir talaga’ or ‘the last bullet’, at the time of referendum.

It’s not clear why he was arrested and detained at a military facility, and local security officials have not commented over the matter.

Another musician, Musa John, also confirmed the incident, but could not provide the details leading to his demise.

He described Sebastian’s death as a great lost to the music industry.

“Up to now we didn’t get the full information about his death but we trying to find out. May the name of the lord be praise? For sure it’s a great lost to the entire gospel industry in South Sudan,” he said.

When contacted for comment, the Commissioner of Yei River County, Aggrey Cyrus said he could not immediately ascertain what happened.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Haunting words of man burnt alive in Mayom County 1

Haunting words of man burnt alive in Mayom County

Published Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Police arrest VOA reporter during protest in Juba 2

Police arrest VOA reporter during protest in Juba

Published Monday, August 8, 2022

Pound mysteriously gaining against dollar, but prices still high 3

Pound mysteriously gaining against dollar, but prices still high

Published Sunday, August 7, 2022

SSPDF chief vows to hold accountable those behind Mayom extrajudicial killing 4

SSPDF chief vows to hold accountable those behind Mayom extrajudicial killing

Published Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Seven perished in Juba-Nimule road ambush 5

Seven perished in Juba-Nimule road ambush

Published Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Seasonal floods destroy over 2,500 homes in eastern Sudan

Published 1 hour ago

Gospel singer Yuma Sebastian died “at Yei detention facility”

Published 3 hours ago

Jonglei in turmoil: Chagor suspends MPs to save finance minister

Published 19 hours ago

Two suspects in Aweil teacher’s murder freed of charges

Published 21 hours ago

Lobong frees 71 captive raiders on “humanitarian” ground

Published 22 hours ago

SPLM-IO MPs to resume sittings after Kiir, Machar resolve standoff

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th August 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.