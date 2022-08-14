14th August 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News   |   Seasonal floods destroy over 2,500 homes in eastern Sudan

Seasonal floods destroy over 2,500 homes in eastern Sudan

Authors: Africa News | AP | Published: 1 hour ago

A man passes on the side of a flooded road in the town of Alkadro, about (20 km) north of the capital Khartoum, Sudan. | Taken 9.5.2020. | Credit: VOA Africa.

Deadly seasonal floods have collapsed more than 2,500 houses in eastern Sudan, state news agency has reported, adding that the situation has displaced thousands in the region.

Another 546 houses were partially destroyed by torrential rains in River Nile province, SUNA news agency said late on Thursday.

Since the start of the rainy season in May, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that 38,000 people have been affected by floods in the East African country.

The total number of casualties nationwide is still undetermined. On Wednesday, SUNA reported that two children were killed when floods destroyed their homes in Central White Nile province.

Earlier, OCHA said at least six others died and an unconfirmed number of people were injured when their homes collapsed or were washed away by floods in Central Darfur province.

About 2,800 houses were destroyed and more than 1,620 houses were damaged in the same province, according to an OCHA statement released Monday. Last month, the U.N. said flash floods killed another 12 people in South Darfur.

Sudan’s rainy season usually lasts until September, with floods peaking between August and September. In 2021, more than 314,000 people were affected by the rains and floods in Sudan, according to the United Nations.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Haunting words of man burnt alive in Mayom County 1

Haunting words of man burnt alive in Mayom County

Published Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Police arrest VOA reporter during protest in Juba 2

Police arrest VOA reporter during protest in Juba

Published Monday, August 8, 2022

Pound mysteriously gaining against dollar, but prices still high 3

Pound mysteriously gaining against dollar, but prices still high

Published Sunday, August 7, 2022

SSPDF chief vows to hold accountable those behind Mayom extrajudicial killing 4

SSPDF chief vows to hold accountable those behind Mayom extrajudicial killing

Published Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Seven perished in Juba-Nimule road ambush 5

Seven perished in Juba-Nimule road ambush

Published Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Seasonal floods destroy over 2,500 homes in eastern Sudan

Published 1 hour ago

Gospel singer Yuma Sebastian died “at Yei detention facility”

Published 3 hours ago

Jonglei in turmoil: Chagor suspends MPs to save finance minister

Published 19 hours ago

Two suspects in Aweil teacher’s murder freed of charges

Published 21 hours ago

Lobong frees 71 captive raiders on “humanitarian” ground

Published 22 hours ago

SPLM-IO MPs to resume sittings after Kiir, Machar resolve standoff

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th August 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.