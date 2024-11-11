11th November 2024
Germany, EU announce $25M project to support rural development in South Sudan

Author: Darlington Moses | Published: 5 hours ago

Development partners and officials pose for a photo. (-)

Germany and the European Union have announced plan to expand rural development support in South Sudan through a new multi-donor action worth 25 million US dollars (23.5 million Euros) to benefit additional 85,000 household in Western Barh El Gazel State.

The Community Driven Rural Development (CDRD) project which will be co-funded by the Kingdom of Netherlands is expected to start in December 2024.

German organization GIZ said in a statement on November 7 that the expanded support will promote the development of agroecological and climate-resilient agriculture to improve the living conditions of people in rural areas.

GIZ in partnership with SNV Netherlands Development Organisation is planning to expand the project to communities in Western Equatoria, Eastern Equatoria, and Western Bahr el Ghazal.

GIZ has invited stakeholders from Western Bahr El Ghazel to hold dialogue in Juba on November 14 to prepare for the inauguration of the project in the state.

Jur River County Commissioner James Ernest Makuei, who attended the discussion in Juba, expressed gratitude for the opportunity which is an action Promoting a Green and Resilient Economy in South Sudan.

Vittoria Longato, Programme Officer for Food Security and Rural Development at the EU Delegation in South Sudan, stressed the commitment of the European Union to improve food security and agroeconomic development through the new EU Action.

 

 

