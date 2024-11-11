Parliament passes tax-heavy 4.2-trillion-pound FY budget

The National Legislature has passed the 2024-2025 fiscal year budget which approved increment in taxes and fees across various sectors despite concerns from lawmakers about the potential burden on citizens and the economy.

The 4.2 trillion-budget was passed by the lawmakers with a huge deficit amounting to 46% of the total budget.

It was presented at its third and final reading by the Chairperson of Specialized Committee on Finance and Economic Planning, aims to generate additional revenue as mandated by the Public Financial Management and Accountability Act of 2011.

Throughout the session, several Members of Parliament voiced their reservations, urging caution over the new tax hikes, which include higher fees for passports, business permits, and national certificates.

Many MPs argued that the sharp increase in taxation could worsen economic challenges faced by citizens who are already impacted by the rising living costs.

Hon. Nyang Johnson advocated for reduction in passport fees, stressing that such high costs for essential documentation would be unaffordable for many South Sudanese.

Beyond concerns over taxes, some MPs also called for increased funding in critical sectors like agriculture, health, and education.

A number of lawmakers pushed for a dedicated 10% allocation of the national budget for agriculture to bolster food security and support rural livelihoods.

The MPs urged allocation of the funds to prioritize modernizing farming techniques, providing seeds and equipment, and supporting agricultural training programs.

Others pointed to the pressing need for investment in health and education, sectors many believe have been neglected in recent budgets.

The lawmakers also called for allocation of budget for the security sector.

In response to these appeals, the First Deputy Speaker emphasized the need for tax relief to avoid overloading citizens during a challenging economic period.

Despite these discussions, the budget was finally passed, incorporating MPs’ recommendations, observations, and comments.

“We are all happy that this budget has been passed finally, it is now in the hand of the ministry who will take it to His Excellency the President for signing, and thereafter the Minister of Finance will now embark on the execution of the budget,” said Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba.

“Serious oversight by the National Legislature on its implementation. And we hope you will take into consideration all the recommendations that have been made by the August House, especially on the issues of effective budget performance.”

Meanwhile, the lawmakers called on the government to honor their commitment to allocate more funds to these essential sectors and implement the budget in a way that balances revenue generation with the well-being of South Sudanese citizens.

The budget will now proceed to President Salva Kiir for final assent.

