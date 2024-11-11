11th November 2024
Elderly Wonduruba couple, 8-year-old son killed in cold blood

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 3 hours ago

Three family members including an elderly man, middle-age wife and an 8-year old boy were brutally killed by gunmen in the Administrative area of Wonduruba Payam of Juba County over the weekend

Tongo Stephen Michael told Eye Radio on Monday that unidentified armed men dragged elderly couples along with an eight-year-old boy from a house, tied them up and shot them dead on Saturday afternoon.

The incident comes a month after the killing of ten youths in the same area, sparking wider condemnation from rights groups, the UN mission in South Sudan and Central Equatoria State.

“It is almost the same situation that happened last month, some gunmen came and then pulled out these people, tied them and shot them dead; they are Abraham Kadin Wilson, 62 years, Easter Kiden Abraham, 50 and a son Thomas Tongo, 8 and shot them

According to Administrator Tongo, the area called Toli where the incident occurred, is alarmed by the inadequate security and protection of the locals.

“This incident happened in Toli Payam of Lobeli Boma of Wonduruba Administrative Area, now the security situation is calm and under control because we have put some measures.”

He said the latest incident show failure of the authorities to safeguard innocent lives and uphold the rule of law.

Tongo called upon the leadership of South Sudan peoples Defense Forces to conduct a swift and transparent investigation into both recent killings.

Last month, at least 10 young boys were killed, some hacked with machetes, on Wednesday night by armed men who raided Wonduruba Payam in Central Equatoria State.

The suspects including the Saturday incident remain at large.

