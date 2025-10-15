Former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga is dead

Former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga has died at the age of 80 while undergoing treatment in Kochi, India.

Kenyan media announced that the veteran opposition leader reportedly suffered a cardiac failure during a morning walk.

Raila was a prominent figure in Kenyan politics for decades and served as Prime Minister between 2008 and 2013.

He founded and led the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), a major opposition party through which Raila Odinga has consistently contested presidential elections and shaped Kenya’s political landscape.

Odinga’s role in South Sudan peace process

Odinaga was a special envoy to South Sudan, having been appointed President William Ruto. In March, he came to Juba to help resolve growing political tension between government the opposition SPLM-IO after Dr. Riek Machar was placed under house arrest for following outbreak of fighting in Nasir County, Upper Nile State.

Odinga’s efforts at engaging with the parties involved in order to de-escalate the conflict did not however succeed.

During his 2022 Kenyan presidential hopeful, Odinga pledged to construct a highway linking Juba with Nairobi to facilitate trade between the two countries.

An AU infrastructure development envoy at the time, hesaid if win the elections, South Sudan and Kenya would have good transport infrastructure.

In May 2022, Odinga called on South Sudanese leaders talk as brothers and seek home-grown solutions to problems the country faces. He implored the leaders to forgive each other and work towards a better future for South Sudan, saying the country is bigger than individuals.

He stressed that the country to prosper, peace should begin by leaders, rather than searching for it in other countries.

Tributes

While Kenyan President William Ruto and Odinga’s party have yet to issue an official statement confirming his death, tributes are pouring in from regional leaders mourning Raila Odinga, the veteran opposition figure widely credited with championing democratic reforms in Kenya.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed extended heartfelt condolences to Odinga’s family and the people of Kenya.

“On behalf of the Government of Ethiopia, I extend my sincere condolences on the passing of former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga. May he Rest In Peace,” Abiy wrote on his X handle on Wednesday.

Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema wrote on X, “Saddened to hear of the passing of former PM Raila Odinga. We extend our deepest condolences to the people of Kenya, the Odinga family, President William Ruto and all those touched by this towering advocate for democracy. His legacy will endure. May he rest in eternal peace.”

The President of Djibouti, Ismaïl Omar Guelleh said Kenya has lost a visionary leader. Our condolences to his family and all the Kenyan people.

Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu – IGAD’s Executive Secretary – wrote on X: “Today, Africa mourns the loss of one of its most iconic sons, H.E. Raila Amolo Odinga. An unwavering Pan-Africanist, he dedicated his life to the pursuit of democracy, justice, and unity. His lifelong struggle for freedom and equality inspired generations across Kenya and beyond, reminding us that leadership is not about power, but about service and sacrifice.”

Dr. Workneh added IGAD stands with the people and Government of Kenya in this moment of profound sorrow. His legacy will forever echo in the democratic foundations he helped build and in the enduring hope he instilled across our continent.

Odinga inspired a passionate and loyal following throughout his political career, especially in western Kenya, where he was from.

His supporters called him “Baba” (Father), “Agwambo” (Act of God), and “Tinga” (Tractor) – drawn from his party’s symbol during the 1997 elections.

He was widely regarded as a master strategist and mass mobiliser, often drawing huge crowds to his political rallies, and he had a deep ability to connect with ordinary people.

He will be remembered for his unwavering fight for democratic freedoms and human rights.

He was a former political prisoner, and holds the record for being Kenya’s longest-serving detainee. His struggle against one-party dictatorship saw him detained twice (from 1982 to 1988 and 1989 to 1991) during the rule of Daniel arap Moi.

He was initially imprisoned for trying to stage a coup in 1982, which propelled him on to the national stage.

Odinga became active in opposition during Kenya’s one-party rule and was imprisoned without trial for almost six years, between 1982 and 1988, on allegations of plotting against then-President Daniel arap Moi.

In 1992, he joined the Forum for the Restoration of Democracy (Ford) and was elected Member of Parliament for Lang’ata Constituency and contested five presidential elections in 1997, 2007, 2013, 2017, and 2022, but never won.

Following the disputed 2007 election and subsequent violence, he served as Kenya’s Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013 in a coalition government with Kibaki, formed to restore peace.

