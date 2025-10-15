15th October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   Rwanda targets full electricity access by 2030, accelerates Solar push

Rwanda targets full electricity access by 2030, accelerates Solar push

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 11 hours ago

Rwanda plans $16 billion in solar investments to achieve universal electricity access by 2030, despite financing and policy barriers. [Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

KIGALI, Rwanda (Eye Radio) — Rwanda is aggressively increasing its focus on solar energy as part of a national goal to deliver electricity to every household by 2030, aiming to become a leader in clean energy across Africa.

According to Business Insider Africa, the Ministry of Infrastructure reports that 82% of Rwandan households now have electricity access. While 57% are connected to the national grid, 25% rely on off-grid systems, primarily solar.

However, the country’s current energy mix is heavily dependent on hydropower, which accounts for 39% of its 406-megawatt (MW) installed capacity. Solar energy currently provides only 1% of that capacity.

Experts warn that this overreliance on hydropower leaves Rwanda vulnerable to climate shocks like droughts.

To address this, Kigali’s Least Cost Power Development Plan (2024–2050) aims to add nearly 1,500 MW of solar capacity with battery storage by 2050.

The ambitious energy drive faces major financing hurdles. The government estimates it needs $3.6 billion by 2035 to meet rising electricity demand, including $69 million for short-term solar projects. Long-term generation costs could surge to $38 billion by 2050.

To attract the necessary capital, industry players are calling for more predictable policies and cost-reflective tariffs, arguing that expanding incentives for private investors is crucial for meeting Rwanda’s bold clean energy vision.

Popular Stories
World Bank: SSP among weakest currencies in 2025 1

World Bank: SSP among weakest currencies in 2025

Published October 12, 2025

Juba City Council launches construction of largest shopping mall 2

Juba City Council launches construction of largest shopping mall

Published October 10, 2025

SSPDF History: Gen Aturjong marks shortest CDF term since 2005 3

SSPDF History: Gen Aturjong marks shortest CDF term since 2005

Published October 9, 2025

AKON DIVORCE SHOCK: Wife demands €100M as court finds only $10K in singer’s personal account 4

AKON DIVORCE SHOCK: Wife demands €100M as court finds only $10K in singer’s personal account

Published October 13, 2025

Dr. Lomuro: Banks must stop denying loans to South Sudanese entrepreneurs 5

Dr. Lomuro: Banks must stop denying loans to South Sudanese entrepreneurs

Published October 11, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

President Kiir mourns Raila Odinga, hails him as a ‘distinguished Pan Africanist’

Published 2 hours ago

Governor Lobong says security normal in Kapoeta after armed attack in September

Published 5 hours ago

UN Warns: Funding cuts threaten 7.7M hungry South Sudanese

Published 5 hours ago

Bar Association, Judiciary to hold criminal justice conference

Published 6 hours ago

Central Equatoria cabinet reviews 5-year road development plan

Published 6 hours ago

Activist calls for real economic empowerment of rural women

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.