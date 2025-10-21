Former French president begins five-year prison term

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Tuesday reported to a Paris prison to start a five-year sentence for conspiring to raise campaign funds illegally from Libya.



According to media reports, Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012, is the first former French head of state to be jailed since World War II.

The conservative ex-leader’s conviction concludes a multi-year legal saga over claims his 2007 campaign took millions from Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Though he was found guilty of orchestrating the conspiracy, he was acquitted of personally receiving the money.

Sarkozy has always denied the charges, calling the case politically motivated.

He posted a defiant message on social media before entering La Santé jail, stating, “It is not a former president of the Republic who is being imprisoned this morning — it is an innocent man.”

His brother and supporters reiterated their belief in his innocence as he was taken to the facility.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter