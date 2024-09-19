Family demands justice for South Sudanese refugee killed in Sudan

The family of a South Sudanese refugee is urgently appealing to authorities in Sudan and South Sudan to apprehend the soldier responsible for the unjust killing of their father.

On the evening of September 15, 2024, William Okoj, a South Sudanese man in his 50s, was fatally shot by a soldier from the Sudanese Armed Forces in Kenana.

This tragic incident is part of a disturbing trend of crimes and human rights violations targeting South Sudanese refugees in Sudan.

In an interview with Eye Radio from Kenana, the deceased’s nephew recounted the events leading up to the shooting.

“My uncle was shot when he stepped out of the house at night. He had just returned from work and entered a relative’s home to rest. Around 9 PM, he left for his house when he was confronted by a soldier. The man shot him twice and stole the money he was carrying before fleeing the scene,” he explained.

The alleged gunman, identified as Emmanuel James, remains at large, claiming theft as the motive behind the killing.

Despite the family’s efforts to alert the authorities, no actions have been taken to locate the perpetrator.

“We heard the gunfire and rushed out, only to find him dead,” the nephew added.

“We informed the authorities, but they have yet to take any steps to search for the killer. We, the South Sudanese refugees in Kenana, have faced many violations. We appeal to both governments to intervene and ensure that this man is brought to justice.”

This incident underscores not only the perils faced by South Sudanese refugees in Sudan but also the pervasive impunity surrounding such crimes.

Since the outbreak of conflict in Sudan in April 2023, many South Sudanese have lost their lives, including two refugees who were killed by the Sudanese army in the Jabalin market on July 24, 2024, following an arrest and subsequent assault.

The family of William Okoj continues to seek justice, hoping that their plea will resonate with authorities and bring about accountability for this tragic loss.

