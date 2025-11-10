Flood-hit S. Sudan calls for urgent global action at Brazil climate summit

The Minister of Environment and Forestry, Josephine Napuon Cosmas, has renewed South Sudan’s commitment to global climate cooperation — calling for urgent international action to tackle the worsening climate crisis during the Belem Climate Change Summit 2025 in Brazil.

Delivering a statement on behalf of President Salva Kiir, Minister of Environment and Forestry Josephine Napwon Cosmas underscored South Sudan’s dedication to peace, unity, sustainable development, and a shared global climate partnership.

Minister Napuon said South Sudan continues to experience severe climate impacts — including recurring floods, droughts, heat waves, and irregular rainfall patterns — which have intensified the country’s existing challenges of conflict and fragility.

Quoting the United Nations Secretary-General, she warned that “humanity is on the brink of overshooting the 1.5°C threshold,” and that the world is failing to prevent devastating consequences for the most vulnerable nations.

Calling for stronger global solidarity, Napwon urged the international community to mobilize up to USD 1.3 trillion annually by 2035 to support climate adaptation and mitigation efforts. She welcomed the establishment of a Loss and Damage Fund, but expressed concern over its limited resources, urging greater financial contributions to make it effective.

Reaffirming South Sudan’s readiness to engage constructively at COP30, the Minister said the country remains committed to implementing its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), National Adaptation Programme of Action (NAPA), and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs).

Napuon also called for stronger cooperation under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, emphasizing the need for enhanced financing, technology transfer, and capacity-building to support sustainable development.

In her concluding remarks, the Minister appealed to the global community to deliver on the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG), fully capitalize the Loss and Damage Fund, and invest in technology and capacity-building to help nations like South Sudan protect their people and environment.

On behalf of President Salva Kiir, the Government expressed appreciation to international partners for their continued solidarity and support, voicing hope that COP30 will turn commitments into concrete action.