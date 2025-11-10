10th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Science & Environment   |   Flood-hit S. Sudan calls for urgent global action at Brazil climate summit

Flood-hit S. Sudan calls for urgent global action at Brazil climate summit

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 5 hours ago

Minister Josephine Napuon represents South Sudan government at the Conference|Courtesy

The Minister of Environment and Forestry, Josephine Napuon Cosmas, has renewed South Sudan’s commitment to global climate cooperation — calling for urgent international action to tackle the worsening climate crisis during the Belem Climate Change Summit 2025 in Brazil.

Delivering a statement on behalf of President Salva Kiir, Minister of Environment and Forestry Josephine Napwon Cosmas underscored South Sudan’s dedication to peace, unity, sustainable development, and a shared global climate partnership.

Minister Napuon said South Sudan continues to experience severe climate impacts — including recurring floods, droughts, heat waves, and irregular rainfall patterns — which have intensified the country’s existing challenges of conflict and fragility.

Quoting the United Nations Secretary-General, she warned that “humanity is on the brink of overshooting the 1.5°C threshold,” and that the world is failing to prevent devastating consequences for the most vulnerable nations.

Calling for stronger global solidarity, Napwon urged the international community to mobilize up to USD 1.3 trillion annually by 2035 to support climate adaptation and mitigation efforts. She welcomed the establishment of a Loss and Damage Fund, but expressed concern over its limited resources, urging greater financial contributions to make it effective.

Reaffirming South Sudan’s readiness to engage constructively at COP30, the Minister said the country remains committed to implementing its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), National Adaptation Programme of Action (NAPA), and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs).

Napuon also called for stronger cooperation under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, emphasizing the need for enhanced financing, technology transfer, and capacity-building to support sustainable development.

In her concluding remarks, the Minister appealed to the global community to deliver on the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG), fully capitalize the Loss and Damage Fund, and invest in technology and capacity-building to help nations like South Sudan protect their people and environment.

On behalf of President Salva Kiir, the Government expressed appreciation to international partners for their continued solidarity and support, voicing hope that COP30 will turn commitments into concrete action.

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Students in Rwanda welcome appointment of Amb. Ritah Kiden Lotua 1

Students in Rwanda welcome appointment of Amb. Ritah Kiden Lotua

Published November 4, 2025

President Kiir announces major gov’t, military reshuffle 2

President Kiir announces major gov’t, military reshuffle

Published November 3, 2025

Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access 3

Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access

Published November 5, 2025

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video 4

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video

Published November 6, 2025

Special court: Defence warned over handling of lead investigator questioning 5

Special court: Defence warned over handling of lead investigator questioning

Published November 3, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

From gunfire to good news: How Kong Koc FM gave Tonj a reason to hope

Published 8 minutes ago

Lobong urges peace btw security forces and Magwi civilians

Published 2 hours ago

“I will deal with you” Upper Nile Governor warns leaders over Malakal IDP crisis

Published 3 hours ago

Information undersecretary calls on media to counter hate speech and false news

Published 3 hours ago

Flood-hit S. Sudan calls for urgent global action at Brazil climate summit

Published 5 hours ago

Minister Atong slams gender bias against women leaders

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.