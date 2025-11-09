10th November 2025

Minister Atong slams gender bias against women leaders

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 10 hours ago

Atong Kuol Manyang, the Minister of Trade and Industry addressing business leaders on Friday, July 18, 2025 at the Ministry's premises - Photo credit: Ministry of Trade and Industry

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Atong Kuol Mayang, has condemned persistent gender discrimination against women leaders, saying many are not accorded the same respect and recognition as their male counterparts.

She made the remarks during the launch of the autobiography of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Jemma Nunu Kumba, in Juba on Saturday.

The book, titled “The Art of Power: Pursuing Liberation and Nation Building,” was first launched in 2024 and chronicles Speaker Kumba’s experiences during the liberation struggle and her journey in leadership.

Minister Atong said women leaders are often assumed to advance through personal relationships rather than merit.

She also shared her own experiences as a former deputy governor, noting that some officials deliberately undermined women leaders by refusing to use official salutations and courtesy titles.

“The issue of women in politics is always discussed. People often assume a woman succeeds only because of relationships. But your story shows that leadership requires merit. I have witnessed how people sometimes fail to show respect to women in leadership, even ministers or deputy governors, while showing it to men. Your book speaks to these experiences and inspires us all. You are a role model, especially for young girls and for those of us who came after you,” she said.

She praised Speaker Kumba for her pioneering role, describing her as an inspiration to young men and women aspiring to leadership positions.

10th November 2025

