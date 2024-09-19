20th September 2024
Jonglei Governor bans sale of alcohol and harmful drugs

Author: Ayen Makur | Published: 9 hours ago

Jonglei Governor Mahjoub Biel. (Photo/Office of the President/Facebook).

The governor of Jonglei state Dr. Mahjoub Biel Turuk has issued an order banning the sale of alcohol and other harmful drugs across the nine counties.

Biel Jiek Lual, Press Secretary in the governor’s office, informed Eye Radio that the Governor issued an order on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

He stated that this is in response to the rising drug use among young people, which has contributed to increased crime in Bor town.

According to the Press Secretary, the banned items include alcoholic beverages such as royal gin, star gin, flash, Guarane, and Jaguar, as well as harmful drugs like ice.

He added that pharmaceutical stores are required to regulate the sale of certain medications.

This includes Tramadol, cosmos capsules, and codeine syrup, ensuring they are dispensed only with a physician’s prescription.

“The state leadership has taken this action to combat the use of alcohol and other drugs,” Biel stated in an interview with Eye Radio from Bor.

“Incidents often occur due to these substances, and addressing the issue in Bor and other counties is essential for restoring normalcy.”

