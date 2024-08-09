9th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News | States   |   CPJ urges release of EES journalist detained over broken statue story

CPJ urges release of EES journalist detained over broken statue story

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 4 hours ago

Sisto Germano Ohide. (Photo: Social Media)

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) is appealing to the South Sudan government to “immediately and unconditionally” release a detained journalist working for a community radio station in Eastern Equatoria State.

Sisto Germano Ohide, a presenter and reporter of Singaita FM in Kapoeta East County was arrested on August 6 – for reporting on a story about a woman who was allegedly fined by a local Church for breaking a Statue of Mary.

The New York-based media watchdog disclosed in a press statement, that Mr. Ohide is ill and undergoing malaria treatment, adding that his arrest is deeply worrying.

Police in the state took Ohide to custody after producing a warrant accusing him of defamation before he was released for medication, CPJ said, quoting Singaita FM Station Manager David Mayen.

It was stated that when the journalist was well and reporting to work the next day, he was arrested and later transferred to Torit Central Police Station, where he remains detained without charge.

“Sisto Germano Ohide’s arrest is yet another stain on South Sudan’s already poor press freedom record, and it is deeply worrying that he remains in custody while severely ill,” said CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Muthoki Mumo, in Nairobi.

“Authorities should release Ohide and drop all charges against him.”

Freedom of the press in South Sudan is extremely precarious and journalists work under constant threat and intimidation, and where censorship is ever-present, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSUWC directs increment of water tariff in Juba 1

SSUWC directs increment of water tariff in Juba

Published August 4, 2024

Olympic referees malice S. Sudan in game against Serbia -Ivey 2

Olympic referees malice S. Sudan in game against Serbia -Ivey

Published August 4, 2024

Five wounded in second Juba shooting in one day 3

Five wounded in second Juba shooting in one day

Published August 4, 2024

Govt to install $150-million hyper solar power in Juba 4

Govt to install $150-million hyper solar power in Juba

Published August 3, 2024

What next, 30 days after parliament passed disputed NSS bill 5

What next, 30 days after parliament passed disputed NSS bill

Published August 3, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudanese youth told to embrace digital innovation

Published 45 mins ago

Presidency to decide fate of transitional period next week: Lomuro

Published 1 hour ago

Sudan’s bombing of Maban was unintentional – Gen. Lul

Published 2 hours ago

South Africa’s Ramaphosa meets Angola’s Lourenco on east DRC conflict

Published 2 hours ago

CPJ urges release of EES journalist detained over broken statue story

Published 4 hours ago

Failed S.4 students have rooms to resit -Minister Awut

Published 15 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.