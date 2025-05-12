12th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Ezo authorities release 30 detained ‘idle’ youths after promising change

Ezo authorities release 30 detained ‘idle’ youths after promising change

Author: Madrama James | Published: 7 hours ago

Map of Western Equatoria State|Courtesy

Authorities in Ezo County, Western Equatoria, have released 30 young people, including three females, who had been detained for ten days for engaging in idle activities, including smoking shisha in the mornings.

According to Abel Sudan, the Commissioner of Ezo County, the youths were freed after they promised to engage in productive work.

“All are released and they now are ambassadors  to their brothers as they promised us that they are now going to start working with their hands, and they are going to stop taking shisha in the mornings,” Abel Confirmed to Eye Radio on Monday.

The county official explained that before their release, the young individuals were taught manual labor skills.

“They will come back to the county authorities, and the chief will come to witness the changes they have done in their lives.”

Commissioner Abel is encouraging the people of Ezo County to engage in productive activities, particularly agriculture, adding that  nation-building he is a collective responsibility.

“…building a nation is a collective responsibility of all the citizens. Every one must do his or her own best to make sure that he or she changes the environment from bad to good, where he or she has been living.

“If we don’t sharpen them today, tomorrow we shall have the worst generation,” he added.

Hon. Aber warned that anyone found idle in Ezo County will face consequences under the County’s new local order, which was enacted ten days ago.

 Why high unemployment rate among young South Sudanese

In 2012, the minister of information, Michael Makuei had described some youth in the country as “lazy” and asked them to look for private-sector jobs rather than waiting for government institutions to employ them.

Michael Makuei claims that young people in the country shun work because of laziness.

Laziness is described as an unwillingness to do daily activities despite having the ability to act or to exert oneself.

Makuei said young people should stop wasting a lot of time playing dominos and sipping tea under trees, and expecting government appointments.

“What you will be getting in the market -doing manual work, using your muscles, will bring you more money than any other person, even better than me,” he asserted.

An assessment conducted by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization or UNESCO in 2018, showed that the majority of young people in South Sudan were jobless.

Reports also suggested that the youth – who were under the age of 29 – make up 70 percent of the country’s population.

However, UNESCO said due to the atmosphere of conflict and political and economic instability, the young people lack employment opportunity.

According to the South Sudan State of Adolescents and Youth Report released in 2019, ninety percent of the youths do not have formal employment due to lack of vibrant private sector opportunities in agriculture, tourism and natural resources.

In 2015, President Salva Kiir said there were no enough jobs in the government to employ more than 3,000 fresh graduates from the University of Juba.

In October 2014, Michael Makuei encouraged the population to embark on agriculture and other casual work to support the economy.

This is after admitting that the government alone can’t fix the economy, saying citizens should not “wait for the government to resolve” it.

 

Popular Stories
‘Gunships and drones will come for you,’ VP Taban warns peace spoilers 1

‘Gunships and drones will come for you,’ VP Taban warns peace spoilers

Published May 9, 2025

SPLM-IO leader Oyet raises concern over alleged plan to restructure government 2

SPLM-IO leader Oyet raises concern over alleged plan to restructure government

Published May 8, 2025

VP Dr Bol Mel directs settlement of SSP 43 Billion and USD 75 million in pension arears 3

VP Dr Bol Mel directs settlement of SSP 43 Billion and USD 75 million in pension arears

Published May 6, 2025

HLSC recognizes Stephen Par’s group as legitimate SPLM-IO 4

HLSC recognizes Stephen Par’s group as legitimate SPLM-IO

Published May 9, 2025

Army veteran Gen. Stephen Ogut Obongo dies in Juba 5

Army veteran Gen. Stephen Ogut Obongo dies in Juba

Published May 9, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

‘I appealed to Kiir to release detainees, resume dialogue,’ AU Chair says in media briefing

Published 4 hours ago

Dr Lomuro: Pojulu Cultural Festival champions unity, peace, and heritage

Published 5 hours ago

South Sudan’s religious leaders call for peace and political accountability

Published 5 hours ago

Kajo-Keji’s new commissioner pledges to revive closed schools and health centers

Published 5 hours ago

Pojulu Cultural Festival praised as model for national heritage preservation

Published 5 hours ago

Policewoman gets six years for fatal bar stabbing, ordered to pay blood money

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.