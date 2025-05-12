Over 1,000 stranded South Sudanese returnees arrive in Aweil East from Abyei

Over 1000 South Sudanese returnees who were stranded in Abyei due to the ongoing conflict in Sudan arrived in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state on Sunday following an intervention from the state government.

They are encamped in Wanjok town of Aweil East county of Northern Bahr el Ghazal state.

Governor simon Ober Mawut said those returnees are from several states, including Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Warrap, Upper Nile, Western Bahr el Ghazal, and Central Equatorial.

“We are happy today that you have arrived in your land and the land of your ancestors, ” said Governor Ober after receiving the 1086 South Sudanese returnees on Sunday.

“I am very happy that we will work again to go and bring yours brothers who are still there because this is our responsibility of the government,” he added.

Governor Ober urged the returnees to reintegrate into their communities and to make use of the farming season and farm.

His government distributed 2,000 relief food items, including rice, beans, maize flour, cooking oil, and other essential necessities to support the returnees before they proceed to their final destinations.

Ober revealed that the state-led initiative, being funded by the office of the President, aimed at repatriating returnees from Aweil and assisting others from various states to reach their home of origins.

The head of the committee and who is also state minister of housing land and public utilities, Dominic Kang Deng Kang, said food items contributed by the state government and aid partners were distributed to the returnees.

“All the NGOs have contributed, especially WFP has brought high-energy biscuits, which are now being distributed to the returnees.

“The initiative actually by the Northern Bahr el Ghazal state government, and now the distribution is going on under the leadership of his excellency, Simon Ober Mawut,” he confirmed.

It’s not clear how many South Sudanese returnees were in Abyei.

However, Mr Deng sai some returnees are still left behind and arrangements to transport them are ongoing.

“Some of them are still actually in Abyei Administrative Area, and the governor is still expecting all these people back home where they will be integrated in their communities and their counties respectively, in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.”

Meanwhile, the Chairperson for the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission in the state, Lual Awach reveal that all stranded returnees will be transported back home in the coming weeks

The move, he said is to ensure they are resettled in their respective homes before the rainy season.

The state government-led initiative, supported by the Office of the President, comes after repeated calls in recent weeks by Abyei authorities to the national government and aid partners to relocate the returnees, citing their deteriorating humanitarian situation.

