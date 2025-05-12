Policewoman gets six years for fatal bar stabbing, ordered to pay blood money

Yambio, Western Equatoria (Eye Radio) — The High Court in Yambio has sentenced a 52-year-old female police officer to six years in prison and ordered her to pay 21 cows as blood compensation after a fatal stabbing incident that occurred in 2023.

Presiding Judge Angelo Daniel delivered the ruling on Monday, May 12, after reducing the initial charge of premeditated murder under Article 206 of the South Sudan Penal Code to culpable homicide under Article 210.

The decision followed a detailed review of evidence and witness testimony, which pointed to provocation rather than premeditation.

The incident took place at a local bar in Yambio, owned by the accused, identified as Alic Peter. According to court records, the confrontation began when the victim repeatedly demanded 2,000 South Sudanese Pounds from Peter. After refusing to hand over the money, Peter forcibly removed the woman from the premises.

The victim later returned, reportedly claiming she wanted to return an object she had used to strike the accused. It was during this second encounter that Peter stabbed the victim with a knife, fatally severing a major artery near the heart. A forensic report confirmed that the single stab wound caused immediate death.

Following the court’s assessment, Judge Angelo Daniel found that while the act resulted in loss of life, it was committed in a moment of provocation rather than with intent to kill. This justified the reduction of the charge to culpable homicide, which under Section 210 of the 2008 Penal Code, applies when a person loses self-control due to sudden provocation and unintentionally causes death.

In addition to the prison sentence, Peter was ordered to pay 21 cows in line with customary compensation practices, as well as a fine exceeding 7.5 million South Sudanese Pounds and another 1.6 million SSP in court expenses.

Speaking to Eye Radio after the verdict, the victim’s lawyer, Helen Thomas, acknowledged the court’s judgment while noting that the victim’s family had hoped for a harsher sentence under the original murder charge.

“The court considered the evidence and testimonies, particularly that the accused did not intend to kill, but acted out of provocation. So the charge was changed, and she was sentenced accordingly,” said Thomas.

South Sudanese 2008 Penal Act, section 210 allows for reduced sentencing in homicide cases where sudden provocation or lack of intent is proven, though penalties may still include imprisonment, fines, or both.

