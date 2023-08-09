9th August 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Ethiopian army pushes back militiamen in Gondar, Lalibela – Reuters

Ethiopian army pushes back militiamen in Gondar, Lalibela – Reuters

Author: Reuters | Published: 31 mins ago

Ethiopian Army - COURTESTY

Ethiopia’s military has pushed local militiamen out of Gondar and Lalibela towns in the Amhara region, residents said on Wednesday, Reuters has reported.

According to Reuters, this is the first major battlefield breakthrough since fighting erupted last week.

The Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) gained control on Tuesday of the centre of Gondar, Amhara’s second-biggest city, and entered the holy town of Lalibela on Wednesday after militiamen left, the residents said.

Ethiopian Airlines, meanwhile, announced that flights to Gondar and Amhara’s capital, Bahir Dar – where fighting has also occurred – would resume on Thursday.

Gondar and Lalibela were among the towns where the Fano militia overran the ENDF last week in Ethiopia’s most serious security crisis since a two-year civil war in the northern Tigray region ended last November.

The part-time militia draws volunteers from the local Amhara population. It was an ally of the ENDF during the Tigray war but the relationship later deteriorated over accusations the federal government was trying to weaken Amhara’s defences against neighbouring regions, which the government denies.

The government of Ethiopia state of emergency on Friday and rushed soldiers to the frontlines.

Spokespeople for the government and military did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

A Fano militiaman from Gondar told Reuters that the ENDF, backed by anti-riot police and pro-government militiamen, had pushed the Fano fighters out of the city on Tuesday.

“It was intense fighting. ENDF was using tanks. Our fighters were just using Kalashnikovs,” he said, speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

A local official in Gondar said the military was “almost in full control of the city”. Another Gondar resident said he had seen the military enter the city centre on Tuesday afternoon.

Two Lalibela residents told Reuters that ENDF troops entered the town on Wednesday morning following intense fighting on Lalibela’s outskirts the previous day.

Two residents in Bahir Dar said calm had returned on Wednesday after several days of fighting.

Amhara’s regional administration posted a statement on its Facebook page late on Tuesday saying Gondar and the regional capital Bahir Dar had been “freed” from Fano, but the statement was no longer there on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the regional administration did not respond to a request for comment.

Little information has filtered out of Amhara about the human toll of the fighting so far, but Lalibela residents told Reuters on Tuesday that more than a dozen combatants had been killed over the previous days.

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kenya ends monopoly of South Sudan cargo clearance 1

Kenya ends monopoly of South Sudan cargo clearance

Published Wednesday, August 2, 2023

South Sudan to deploy 5G network – says Korok 2

South Sudan to deploy 5G network – says Korok

Published Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Over 200 South Sudanese students graduate from Ethiopian universities 3

Over 200 South Sudanese students graduate from Ethiopian universities

Published Monday, August 7, 2023

Finance Minister Baak vows economic reforms, discourages buying V8s 4

Finance Minister Baak vows economic reforms, discourages buying V8s

Published Monday, August 7, 2023

2024 Elections: UN, AU, IGAD present list of priorities to parties 5

2024 Elections: UN, AU, IGAD present list of priorities to parties

Published Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Amb. Morgan: “I don’t have power to evacuate students stuck in Amhara”

Published 11 mins ago

Ethiopian army pushes back militiamen in Gondar, Lalibela – Reuters

Published 31 mins ago

Diaspora players switch allegiance to South Sudan ahead FIBA World Cup

Published 32 mins ago

Struggling US presidential hopeful DeSantis axes campaign chief

Published 1 hour ago

Envoy Adler: Sudan conflict is proof South Sudan needs single army

Published 3 hours ago

Kenya’s government, opposition begin talks after protests

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th August 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!