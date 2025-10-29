Envoy Adut urges unity, positive representation for youth in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, (Eye Radio) – The Senior Presidential Envoy on Special Programs, Hon. Adut Kiir, concluded her working visit to the South Sudanese Embassy in Nairobi today by calling on youth in Kenya to prioritize unity and positive representation abroad.

The Office of the Senior Presidential Envoy on Special Programs stated that Adut urged South Sudanese youth in Kenya to engage in productive activities to foster empowerment during their stay.

Adut made this statement during her consultative meeting with embassy staff to gain a firsthand understanding of the situation facing South Sudanese citizens, with particular attention to students..

Senior Presidential Envoy paid a working visit to the Embassy of the Republic of South Sudan in Nairobi, Kenya, on Wednesday, where the Deputy Ambassador in Kenya, Amb. Barnaba Bol Nyuol and embassy officials received her.

Adut was briefed on a range of pressing issues, including the arrest of South Sudan nationals, challenges related to scholarships, pupil passes, and certificates of good conduct, as well as immigration difficulties encountered at both the border and the airport.

The envoy expressed her firm commitment to engage relevant authorities to find effective solutions to these concerns.

