30th October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | Health | Humanitarian | National News | News   |   After a year of cholera misery, 1,587 dead and over 95,000 infected – WHO

After a year of cholera misery, 1,587 dead and over 95,000 infected – WHO

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 4 hours ago

A cholera patient being administered oral rehydration solution under a tree. (Photo: CARE South Sudan).

The World Health Organization says cholera has killed 1,587 people and infected 95,450 since the outbreak began in October last year.

In an analysis of the cholera situation seen by Eye Radio, the UN body says the outbreak has affected nine states and three administrative areas, with the exception of Western Equatoria State, since the disease was declared 12 months ago.

The outbreak was first declared in Renk County in Upper Nile State and later spread to parts of Unity, Jonglei, and Central Equatoria states, among others.

According to the WHO, the rapid spread of the disease was driven by inadequate access to clean water and sanitation, widespread flooding, and mass displacement both from within South Sudan and across the border due to the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

The WHO says Unity State accounts for most of the burden with 30,166 cases, followed by Jonglei State with 13,218 and Central Equatoria State with 12,119.

The organisation says 93,789 cases have fully recovered and been discharged, representing a 98.3% recovery rate of the total case burden.

It added that 74 cases are reported as still admitted at various health facilities as of October 27.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan joins Djibouti, Uganda, and Ethiopia to create regional transport corridor 1

South Sudan joins Djibouti, Uganda, and Ethiopia to create regional transport corridor

Published October 26, 2025

Election chief proposes use of 2008 census, 2010 constituencies in 2026 elections 2

Election chief proposes use of 2008 census, 2010 constituencies in 2026 elections

Published October 27, 2025

SSPDF Chief orders armed forces to treat Red Belt vigilantes as ‘enemies’ 3

SSPDF Chief orders armed forces to treat Red Belt vigilantes as ‘enemies’

Published October 28, 2025

Finance Ministry announces October salaries paid on target 4

Finance Ministry announces October salaries paid on target

Published October 24, 2025

Central Equatoria launches $8m Gumbo Village Market to ease congestion in Juba 5

Central Equatoria launches $8m Gumbo Village Market to ease congestion in Juba

Published October 25, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

CDF Nang declares ‘tough reforms,’ orders end to ghost names and ration sales

Published 57 minutes ago

UN rights body warns South Sudan peace impossible without accountability

Published 2 hours ago

Government officials undergo training to improve service delivery

Published 3 hours ago

After a year of cholera misery, 1,587 dead and over 95,000 infected – WHO

Published 4 hours ago

Envoy Adut urges unity, positive representation for youth in Kenya

Published 20 hours ago

South Sudan delegation in Addis Ababa to discuss Abyei status

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.