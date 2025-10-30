After a year of cholera misery, 1,587 dead and over 95,000 infected – WHO

The World Health Organization says cholera has killed 1,587 people and infected 95,450 since the outbreak began in October last year.

In an analysis of the cholera situation seen by Eye Radio, the UN body says the outbreak has affected nine states and three administrative areas, with the exception of Western Equatoria State, since the disease was declared 12 months ago.

The outbreak was first declared in Renk County in Upper Nile State and later spread to parts of Unity, Jonglei, and Central Equatoria states, among others.

According to the WHO, the rapid spread of the disease was driven by inadequate access to clean water and sanitation, widespread flooding, and mass displacement both from within South Sudan and across the border due to the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

The WHO says Unity State accounts for most of the burden with 30,166 cases, followed by Jonglei State with 13,218 and Central Equatoria State with 12,119.

The organisation says 93,789 cases have fully recovered and been discharged, representing a 98.3% recovery rate of the total case burden.

It added that 74 cases are reported as still admitted at various health facilities as of October 27.

