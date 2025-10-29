South Sudan delegation in Addis Ababa to discuss Abyei status

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (Eye Radio) — Minister of East African Affairs Pieng Deng Kuol, Chairperson of the Abyei Committee, led a high-level South Sudanese delegation to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Wednesday to discuss the Abyei dispute and boost bilateral cooperation.

According to the Ethiopian-based Pulse Of Africa media, the delegation, which included Akuei Bona Malual, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is tasked with advancing dialogue on the oil-rich region following President Salva Kiir’s recent decision to reconstitute the Abyei Committee.

During the engagement, the South Sudanese delegation briefed Ethiopian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Gedion Timotheos, on the overall situation in South Sudan, with a particular focus on the recent developments in Abyei and the committee’s efforts to promote peace and stability.

The South Sudanese officials also congratulated Ethiopia on the successful inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), hailing it as a milestone project symbolizing regional development.

In response, Minister Timotheos reaffirmed Ethiopia’s steadfast commitment to South Sudan’s peace, unity, and development, and underscored the importance of enhancing infrastructure connectivity and regional integration for shared prosperity in the Horn of Africa.

The meeting concluded with both nations affirming their shared determination to strengthen cooperation and advance peaceful solutions to outstanding regional issues, including the status of Abyei.

Ethiopia remains a crucial regional partner and a major contributor to the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) peacekeeping mission.

