29th October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   South Sudan delegation in Addis Ababa to discuss Abyei status

South Sudan delegation in Addis Ababa to discuss Abyei status

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 2 hours ago

Minister of East African Affairs Pieng Deng Kuol (left), who led a high-level South Sudanese delegation from the Abyei Committee, is received by Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Minister Gedion Timotheos in Addis Ababa. Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Courtesy of Pulse of Africa Media.

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (Eye Radio) — Minister of East African Affairs Pieng Deng Kuol, Chairperson of the Abyei Committee, led a high-level South Sudanese delegation to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Wednesday to discuss the Abyei dispute and boost bilateral cooperation.

According to the Ethiopian-based Pulse Of Africa media, the delegation, which included Akuei Bona Malual, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is tasked with advancing dialogue on the oil-rich region following President Salva Kiir’s recent decision to reconstitute the Abyei Committee.

During the engagement, the South Sudanese delegation briefed Ethiopian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Gedion Timotheos, on the overall situation in South Sudan, with a particular focus on the recent developments in Abyei and the committee’s efforts to promote peace and stability.

The South Sudanese officials also congratulated Ethiopia on the successful inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), hailing it as a milestone project symbolizing regional development.

A high-level South Sudanese delegation from the Abyei Committee, led by Minister of East African Affairs Pieng Deng Kuol, briefed Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timotheos in Addis Ababa on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The briefing covered the overall situation in South Sudan, with a particular focus on developments in the Abyei region. Courtesy of Pulse of Africa Media.

In response, Minister Timotheos reaffirmed Ethiopia’s steadfast commitment to South Sudan’s peace, unity, and development, and underscored the importance of enhancing infrastructure connectivity and regional integration for shared prosperity in the Horn of Africa.

The meeting concluded with both nations affirming their shared determination to strengthen cooperation and advance peaceful solutions to outstanding regional issues, including the status of Abyei.

Ethiopia remains a crucial regional partner and a major contributor to the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) peacekeeping mission.

Popular Stories
South Sudan joins Djibouti, Uganda, and Ethiopia to create regional transport corridor 1

South Sudan joins Djibouti, Uganda, and Ethiopia to create regional transport corridor

Published October 26, 2025

Election chief proposes use of 2008 census, 2010 constituencies in 2026 elections 2

Election chief proposes use of 2008 census, 2010 constituencies in 2026 elections

Published October 27, 2025

SSPDF Chief orders armed forces to treat Red Belt vigilantes as ‘enemies’ 3

SSPDF Chief orders armed forces to treat Red Belt vigilantes as ‘enemies’

Published October 28, 2025

Finance Ministry announces October salaries paid on target 4

Finance Ministry announces October salaries paid on target

Published October 24, 2025

Central Equatoria launches $8m Gumbo Village Market to ease congestion in Juba 5

Central Equatoria launches $8m Gumbo Village Market to ease congestion in Juba

Published October 25, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Envoy Adut urges unity, positive representation for youth in Kenya

Published 1 hour ago

South Sudan delegation in Addis Ababa to discuss Abyei status

Published 2 hours ago

Central Equatoria demands UPDF withdrawal from Kajo-Keji

Published 3 hours ago

Security wins public praise after major weapon seizure in Juba

Published 4 hours ago

Gen. Nang confirms lethal rifles found in Juba, vows probe over Bilpam protocol breach

Published 4 hours ago

History made: Blind football team wins first African title

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.