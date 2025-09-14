El-Merriekh Bentiu smashes Lion Hunters 10–1 in season opener

El-Merriekh SC Bentiu have thrashed Lion Hunters 10–1 in one of the biggest wins ever recorded in the South Sudan Premier League.

The match, which also marked the opening of the new Premier League season, was played yesterday at Juba National Stadium.

The Bentiu-based side is likely the first team to win with such a wide margin in the league’s history.

Lion Hunters were already trailing 5–1 at halftime, but things only got worse as El-Merriekh doubled their tally to finish with 10 goals at full time.

The stunning victory has placed El-Merriekh on top of the table, while Lion Hunters have sunk to the bottom.

The South Sudan Premier League was inaugurated last year, bringing together teams from across the country to compete for the national title.