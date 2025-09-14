14th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   El-Merriekh Bentiu smashes Lion Hunters 10–1 in season opener

El-Merriekh Bentiu smashes Lion Hunters 10–1 in season opener

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 3 hours ago

EL MERRIKH CRASHES LION HUNTERS 10 - 1 - Photo credit: South Sudan Football Federation

El-Merriekh SC Bentiu have thrashed Lion Hunters 10–1 in one of the biggest wins ever recorded in the South Sudan Premier League.

The match, which also marked the opening of the new Premier League season, was played yesterday at Juba National Stadium.

The Bentiu-based side is likely the first team to win with such a wide margin in the league’s history.

Lion Hunters were already trailing 5–1 at halftime, but things only got worse as El-Merriekh doubled their tally to finish with 10 goals at full time.

The stunning victory has placed El-Merriekh on top of the table, while Lion Hunters have sunk to the bottom.

The South Sudan Premier League was inaugurated last year, bringing together teams from across the country to compete for the national title.

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ethiopia inaugurates Dam, South Sudan to sign power deal 1

Ethiopia inaugurates Dam, South Sudan to sign power deal

Published September 9, 2025

South Sudan launches 10-year development plan 2

South Sudan launches 10-year development plan

Published September 10, 2025

Police: Misunderstanding led to gunfire in Gumbo Shirkat 3

Police: Misunderstanding led to gunfire in Gumbo Shirkat

Published September 10, 2025

Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry 4

Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry

Published September 12, 2025

Malakal police shootout kills officer after refusal to deploy to Ulang 5

Malakal police shootout kills officer after refusal to deploy to Ulang

Published September 8, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

El-Merriekh Bentiu smashes Lion Hunters 10–1 in season opener

Published 3 hours ago

UN urges fair trial for Dr. Machar, detainees

Published 3 hours ago

Dep. Governor Lukudu launches Diggala land allocation Diggala to curb grabbing

Published 4 hours ago

Wau court jails five gang members for deadly birthday party attack

Published 4 hours ago

Governor Rin urges Presidential Envoy Adut to prioritize peace in her work

Published 4 hours ago

One killed in Baliet County ambush – Commissioner Deng

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.