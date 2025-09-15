15th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace | Politics   |   You’re the backbone of society – Envoy Adut praises women role in liberation and peacebuilding

You’re the backbone of society – Envoy Adut praises women role in liberation and peacebuilding

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 9 hours ago

Hon. Adut Salva Kiir speaks at a Thanksgiving celebration in her honor for her appointment as Senior Presidential Envoy on Special Programs. (Courtesy)

The Presidential Envoy, Adut Salva Kiir has praised women as the backbone of society, saying their role during the liberation era led to South Sudan’s independence.

Adut speaks on Saturday during a thanksgiving ceremony organized by the Bahr el Ghazal Women League in Juba under the theme “Women and Leadership.”

She says South Sudanese women bore the brunt of the liberation struggle and endured to support the fight for freedom.

The Senior Presidential Envoy for Special Programs added that even with limited empowerment, women continue to play an active role in nation building and peace efforts after the civil war.

Through the beginning of time, you have seen women holding their families together, being the backbone of society, supporting their husbands, fathers, and their brothers and holding down the home where we all go to rest at the end of the day,” she said.

“And South Sudanese women in particular especially the ones that have been engaged in the forth-divine revolution. Your resilience is a must. I have never seen African women that are this resilient, you have done so much,” she added.

Adut also acknowledged what she calls the advocacy role of women, saying they are quick to find real solutions.

“You have seen a lot of our women in leadership advocating and being activists in the field of peace and reconciliation. It is women that can sit down and talk things out. It is women that are emotional and like to actually about their feelings and how things affect them. It is women that also quick to find solutions, it is women that are mothers, and as mother you possess the most powerful tool which is producing a human being,” she said.

The thanksgiving ceremony was organized to honour her appointment as the first woman Senior Presidential Envoy for Special Programs.

Popular Stories
Ethiopia inaugurates Dam, South Sudan to sign power deal 1

Ethiopia inaugurates Dam, South Sudan to sign power deal

Published September 9, 2025

South Sudan launches 10-year development plan 2

South Sudan launches 10-year development plan

Published September 10, 2025

Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry 3

Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry

Published September 12, 2025

Police: Misunderstanding led to gunfire in Gumbo Shirkat 4

Police: Misunderstanding led to gunfire in Gumbo Shirkat

Published September 10, 2025

Education Minister summoned as exam results fail to reach schools 5

Education Minister summoned as exam results fail to reach schools

Published September 9, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Chairperson of Peace Committee calls on citizens to work together for peace

Published 3 hours ago

Lawmaker seeks answers from economic cluster over unfulfilled salary pledges

Published 4 hours ago

15 dead, 53 injured in Rumbek North intercommunal violence

Published 4 hours ago

27 herders to arrive in Juba Wednesday after months in Ethiopian detention

Published 5 hours ago

SPLM-IO: Machar’s suspension ends legitimacy of peace government

Published 6 hours ago

Yakani to young people – Avoid gangs, protect your future

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.