UN urges fair trial for Dr. Machar, detainees

The spokesperson of the UN Secretary General has called on the government to ensure that the trial of First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and seven others meets international standards of fairness and transparency.

Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Friday that the proceedings against the suspended First Vice President and the seven opposition leaders of SPLM-IO must follow the rule of law and respect human rights.

The UN statement comes after President Salva Kiir suspended Dr. Machar and Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chuol following their indictment, alongside six others, on charges of murder, treason, and crimes against humanity linked to the Nasir clashes in March.

Dujarric, who spoke during the UN weekly briefing, said the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) is closely monitoring the situation.

“Moving to the recent developments in South Sudan, which we are following very closely. The peacekeeping mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) notes the announcement of legal charges against First Vice President, Riek Machar, and 7 other individuals by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

“The Mission reminds us that any judicial proceeding should adhere to international standards of fairness and transparency, with full respect for the rule of law and human rights,” he said.

The UN official also urged the parties to the peace agreement to recommit to its full implementation and to resolve political deadlocks.

He further raised concern about the humanitarian crisis in the country, saying half of the population is severely food insecure, with widespread displacement and economic collapse.

“Today is also the seventh anniversary of the Revitalized Peace Agreement and as security and political tensions continue to escalate, UNMISS calls on all Parties to place the interests of their people first, resolve political deadlocks, reduce violence and recommit to fully implementing the Agreement.

“We have been sounding the alarm on the humanitarian crisis in South Sudan, where half the population is severely food insecure, where there is a displacement crisis and an economic meltdown,” he further said.

