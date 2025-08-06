6th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Central Equatoria State | Crime and law | Greater Pibor Administrative Area | News   |   Eight killed, 3,000 cattle raided in Mogeri attack – Pibor official

Eight killed, 3,000 cattle raided in Mogeri attack – Pibor official

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Cattle raids and revenge attacks have claimed thousands of lives since 2011 in South Sudan. (Courtesy.)

The Minister of Information in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area says eight traders have been killed, eight others injured, and more than 3,000 herds of cattle raided by gunmen in Mogeri, about 35 kilometres outside Juba.

Jacob Werchum Juok told Eye Radio that the attack happened at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 5, when gunmen stormed a cattle camp belonging to traders, including some from the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

“The incident resulted in the killing of eight traders, wounding eight, and the looting of 3,035 heads of cattle. This is the information we received on the ground,” he said.

According to the Minister, the attack led to the killing of eight people, including six cattle traders from Greater Pibor and two soldiers deployed in the area for protection.

Eight others sustained injuries, and at least 3,035 head of cattle were reportedly stolen during the raid.

In a separate statement, the Chief Administrator of Greater Pibor Administrative Area, Gola Boyoi Gola, also condemned the attack, calling it a grave disregard for human life.

He said those behind the killings must be brought to justice and called for an immediate end to violence targeting cattle traders and civilians in the area.

Popular Stories
Ugandan troops expand presence in Kajo-Keji despite de-escalation deal, says county commissioner 1

Ugandan troops expand presence in Kajo-Keji despite de-escalation deal, says county commissioner

Published July 31, 2025

South Sudan ambassador to India dies in New Delhi at 63 2

South Sudan ambassador to India dies in New Delhi at 63

Published August 1, 2025

Police arrest 30 in Gumbo Shirikat crackdown, including four women 3

Police arrest 30 in Gumbo Shirikat crackdown, including four women

Published August 2, 2025

Par’s group urges activation of security mechanisms, calls for Machar’s release 4

Par’s group urges activation of security mechanisms, calls for Machar’s release

Published August 5, 2025

Unprovoked UPDF attack on Kajo-Keji ‘regrettable’ -Governor Rabi 5

Unprovoked UPDF attack on Kajo-Keji ‘regrettable’ -Governor Rabi

Published August 1, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Higher education minister admits mistake in Indian scholarship selection

Published 1 hour ago

Western embassies raise alarm over escalating violence in South Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

Parliament passes Audit Chamber Bill in second reading

Published 3 hours ago

Juba Intl. Airport manager removed in internal resuffle

Published 3 hours ago

Eight killed, 3,000 cattle raided in Mogeri attack – Pibor official

Published 4 hours ago

Gov. Mujung, ICRC discuss urgent humanitarian response in Kajokeji

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.