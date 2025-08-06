Eight killed, 3,000 cattle raided in Mogeri attack – Pibor official

The Minister of Information in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area says eight traders have been killed, eight others injured, and more than 3,000 herds of cattle raided by gunmen in Mogeri, about 35 kilometres outside Juba.

Jacob Werchum Juok told Eye Radio that the attack happened at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 5, when gunmen stormed a cattle camp belonging to traders, including some from the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

“The incident resulted in the killing of eight traders, wounding eight, and the looting of 3,035 heads of cattle. This is the information we received on the ground,” he said.

According to the Minister, the attack led to the killing of eight people, including six cattle traders from Greater Pibor and two soldiers deployed in the area for protection.

Eight others sustained injuries, and at least 3,035 head of cattle were reportedly stolen during the raid.

In a separate statement, the Chief Administrator of Greater Pibor Administrative Area, Gola Boyoi Gola, also condemned the attack, calling it a grave disregard for human life.

He said those behind the killings must be brought to justice and called for an immediate end to violence targeting cattle traders and civilians in the area.

