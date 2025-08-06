6th August 2025

Juba Intl. Airport manager removed in internal resuffle

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 3 hours ago

Former Juba International Airport Manager, Captain Dau Majak - courtesy image

The Director General of the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority has dismissed the General Manager of Juba International Airport, according to an internal order seen by Eye Radio.

The directive, signed by John Woja Elinana, states that Captain Dau Majak has been transferred from his role at Juba International Airport and reassigned as General Manager for Regional Airports at the Civil Aviation Authority headquarters.

“Following the advice of the board of directors on this matter, we found it necessary and urgent to transfer Captain Dau Majak from his current position as the general manager of Juba International Airport to the South Sudan Aviation Authority headquarters as general Manager of regional airports,” the order reads in part.

According to a second statement issued this evening by the Aviation Authority, the changes are part of the internal reforms and promotions aimed strengthening key departments and ensuring excellence across all airports and airstrips in South Sudan.

The statement added that changes encompass directors, managers, and various departments
across the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA), aimed at aligning SSCAA’s operations with its national mandate and international aviation standards.

The statement added that Captain Dau has been promoted and assigned as general manager for regional airports across the country.

In a separate order, Director General John Woja appointed Eng. Kat Monyjok as the Acting General Manager of Juba International Airport.

Kat previously served as the Deputy General Manager at the airport prior to his promotion.

