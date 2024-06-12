NBGs police official refutes gun-smuggling allegations

Northern Bahr el Ghazal police commissioner has refuted allegations that firearms are being smuggled into the state through the Sudanese border.

Earlier today, some regular callers on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show reported that guns are trickling into South Sudan territory from war-torn Sudan via Northern Bahr el Ghazal.

When contacted by, Northern Bahr el Ghazal police commissioner Maj. Gen. Philip Madut Tong, dismissed the information as untrue.

According to the police official, South Sudan has a presence of its army and police in the border areas providing security for the country.

“Such kind of information is not true, leaking of arms from Rabid Support Forces in Sudan to Northern Bahr state , isn’t true because in the border there we have the army, we as police we are the ones responsible for the internal security.

“Even those Sudanese soldiers who want to come to South Sudan, our army disarms them if they posses arms and enter South Sudan as civilians.

“There’s no any case of someone enter here in Northern Bahr el Ghazal with guns. We have several reports and there’s no any kind of issue that appeared in your resident reports that people enter Aweil town with guns,” said Gen. Madut



According to global observers, the ongoing conflict in Sudan has significantly disrupted regional security, which can lead to the smuggling of guns to the different neighboring countries of Sudan.

It said Sudan’s conflict, which is now in its second year, is raising worries among neighbors that lawlessness there will be exported in the form of illegal small arms.

The observers added that illegal arms were already being felt across the Horn of Africa, owing to porous borders and continual violence in places like Somalia and South Sudan.

