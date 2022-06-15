15th June 2022
Egypt announces 300 scholarship vacancies for S. Sudanese students

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 9 hours ago

Egyptian flag. |File photo

The Egyptian government has announced 300 scholarship vacancies for undergraduates and post graduate South Sudanese students for the year 2022 – 2023.

The scholarship slots were posted by the national Ministry of Higher Education Science and Technology on Tuesday.

According to the statement from the Higher Education ministry, the scholarship is fully funded and covers tuition fees, accommodation fees, medical insurance, residence permit and a return ticket after graduation.

Undergraduate students are encouraged to apply for about 250 vacancies in the Egyptian universities and post graduates to compete for 50 vacancies.

“The Directorate of Training and External Relations Ministry of Higher Education….wishes to announce to the general public that the ministry has received 300 scholarships from the Arab Republic of Egypt for the academic year 2020/2021 and 2021/2022,” reads part of the ministry’s statement.

The candidates must be South Sudanese nationals, must have a secondary leaving certificate obtained in the last 2 years as well as a passport of six months validity.

They are also required to have a mandatory copy of medical certificate, birth certificate and 4000 SSP for the application process.

Students to apply with the Ministry of Higher Education in not later than the 30th of this month.

Published 6 hours ago

