President Kiir joins African leaders at Grand Ethiopian Dam inauguration

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir joined fellow African leaders today to attend the inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in Guba, located within Ethiopia’s Benishangul-Gumuz region.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Dr) officially inaugurated the dam, which is hailed as a symbol of Ethiopian endurance and a source of great pride. The ceremony took place in Guba, located within Ethiopia’s Benishangul-Gumuz region near the Sudanese border.

Leaders and representatives from across Africa and the Caribbean attended the ceremony to share in Ethiopia’s historic moment.

Among the dignitaries present were Djibouti President Omar Gele, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohammed, and Kenyan President William Ruto. Also in attendance were Prime Minister Mia Motley of Barbados and Prime Minister Miso Dlamini of Eswatini.

Ethiopia’s Symbolism, From Adwa to GERD

The choice to inaugurate the GERD at its remote site carries echoes of Ethiopia’s wider historical narrative. This is a country that defeated colonial conquest at Adwa in 1896, safeguarding its sovereignty while much of Africa was partitioned. It later hosted the birth of the Organisation of African Unity (now African Union) in Addis Ababa, cementing its place as a continental capital.

By completing the GERD largely without Western financial institutions or Bretton Woods support, Ethiopia signals continuity in its tradition of self-determination. Just as it rejected colonial-era treaties over the Nile that privileged downstream states, it now demonstrates that Africans and their partners in the Caribbean can finance and execute mega-projects on their own terms.

For visiting leaders, especially those from the Caribbean engaged in debates on reparations and sovereignty, the symbolism is stark: Ethiopia is setting a precedent for South-South achievement without external tutelage.

Showpiece or Showdown

For Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, inaugurating the GERD in Guba rather than Addis is a deliberate gamble. It signals confidence, sovereignty, and control over Ethiopia’s periphery. But it also exposes infrastructure gaps — limited airports, long overland transfers, and fragile regional stability.

Most leaders who came to Addis for the twin summits are unlikely to extend their stay into the lowlands. Yet even a handful of physical attendees, combined with live feeds and dramatic drone footage of the dam, may be enough for Ethiopia to project its intended message: that it has delivered Africa’s largest hydro project, on its own terms.

The Bottom Line

The GERD inauguration is less about who makes it to Guba and more about the narrative Ethiopia wants to project. For Abiy, even one confirmed ally on the dam’s concrete crest — Kenya’s William Ruto — is victory enough.

From Adwa to the African Union to the GERD, Ethiopia has consistently sought to redefine African independence, resilience, and leadership. The question now is whether Guba’s rugged terrain can host the kind of spectacle that does justice to that legacy.

