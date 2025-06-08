8th June 2025
EALA MPs call for sanctions against states failing financial obligations

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

East Africa Legislative Assembly in Arusha, Tanzania - Photo credit - EALA website

Some members of the East African Community have proposed imposing sanctions on member states that have failed to meet their financial obligations, citing what they describe as perennial non-remittances.

These calls arose during two motions presented on May 29 by Beatrice Askul Moe, the EAC Chair, concerning the EAC Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2025, and the EAC Supplementary Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2025.

Additionally, the Council Chair tabled the EAC Seed and Plant Varieties Bill at the meeting.

During the session, members praised the Council of EAC Ministers for approving USD 660,690 through borrowing from EAC Organs and Institutions, enabling the Assembly to convene and consider the EAC Supplementary Budget for FY 2024/2025.

Nicodemus Ajak Bior, Senior Public Relations Officer at the East African Legislative Assembly, stated, “There were calls to invoke Article 146 of the EAC Treaty to impose sanctions on Partner States that have not fulfilled their financial obligations, to address the perennial non-remittance of contributions by some Partner States.”

Separately, according to African Publicity, Kenya’s National Assembly Committee on Regional Integration expressed deep concern on Friday over the continued failure by some member states to fulfill their financial commitments—an issue threatening the bloc’s operations, including the timely payment of salaries.

Kenyan lawmakers called for stronger enforcement of compliance mechanisms within the EAC and proposed sanctions for persistent defaulters or, in extreme cases, their expulsion from the bloc.

