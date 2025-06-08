11 killed, six injured and five missing in separate Jonglei attacks

8th June 2025
Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 2 hours ago

The route of the Jonglei Canal since | File photo.

At least 11 people have died, six were injured, and five remain missing following two separate violent incidents in Jonglei State, according to the Twic East County Commissioner, Juach Arok Juach.

The first attack occurred on Wednesday at a fishing ground in Duk Padiet, where armed assailants killed seven people and injured six others.

Five individuals are still unaccounted for following the incident.

In a second attack over the weekend, a road ambush along the Bor-Canal route in Twic East County claimed the lives of four people. Commissioner Juach reported that a vehicle carrying four passengers was traveling from Bor to Uror and Nyrol when it came under attack.

“The incident at the Canal claimed four lives. It happened yesterday morning around 6:45 a.m. when the vehicle came from Bor and fell into an ambush. The driver was killed instantly, and the other three died when the vehicle overturned. They jumped out of the vehicle and died from their injuries,” Commissioner Juach said.

The driver was among the deceased, while the assistant driver was from Twic County. Authorities are still investigating the attack, and the perpetrators have not yet been identified.

Commissioner Juach urged travelers to avoid early morning and late afternoon travel along the Canal route due to increased criminal activity. He advised moving during midday hours when it is considered safer.

“The road is dangerous at this time because the grass and bushes have overgrown, providing cover for criminals. We are advising travelers to move during the middle of the day,” he warned.

“Recently, an attack in Patanoay led to fatalities among people transporting fuel. Criminal activity continues to threaten the eastern part of the Canal triangle.”

