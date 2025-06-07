7th June 2025
Gen. Lagu to Leaders: Build on the legacy of the liberation struggle

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 3 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: South Sudan’s veteran politician Gen. Joseph Lagu - Courtesy

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Veteran politician and former Vice President of Sudan, General Joseph Lagu, has toured Juba and urged today’s leaders and citizens to uphold and build upon the liberation legacy established by the Anyanya One fighters and the SPLA/Movement under the late Dr. John Garang.

His remarks followed Saturday’s tour of newly developed infrastructure in Juba, where he expressed pride in the capital’s growth and the ongoing journey of nation-building.

The former Vice President of Sudan emphasized that the progress achieved since independence must be preserved and strengthened for future generations.

In a moving moment that bridged South Sudan’s past and present, General Joseph Lagu Yanga, the revered leader of the Anyanya Movement and former President of the High Executive Council of the Regional Government of Southern Sudan, toured the national capital, Juba, on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Now aged 95, the veteran leader was accompanied by his daughter, Josephine Lagu Yanga, the Vice President and Chairperson of the Service Cluster, as well as the Minister of Finance and Planning, Hon. Dr. Marial Dongrin Ater.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Finance and Planning, the historic tour followed a recent meeting between General Lagu and Minister Dongrin, during which the elder statesman expressed a heartfelt desire to witness firsthand the transformation of Juba since South Sudan gained independence in 2011.

Dongrin described the general’s demeanor as vibrant and reflective, noting that despite his frailty, General Lagu’s legendary charisma and patriotic spirit remain undiminished.

During the tour, General Lagu visited several key landmarks symbolizing the capital’s progress, including the renovated Juba Football and Basketball Stadiums, foreign embassies established after independence, the new Central Bank headquarters, the government ministries complex, and the recently constructed Ministry of Finance and Planning building.

The elder leader observed with pride how Juba had evolved from the modest administrative town he once governed into a bustling capital city with a population of over one million.

Speaking during the tour, General Lagu expressed joy at witnessing the visible fruits of South Sudan’s hard-won independence. While acknowledging the many challenges still facing the country, he called on the current generation of leaders and citizens to build upon the foundation laid by the Anyanya One fighters and the SPLA/M movement under the late Dr. John Garang.

“All the progress we see today is worth celebrating,” General Lagu remarked. “Let us continue this journey with the same spirit of sacrifice and patriotism that brought us here.”

Gen. Joseph Lagu, accompanied by Vice President Josephine Lagu and Finance Minister Marial Dongrin Ater, at the Ministry of Finance and Planning during their historic tour of Juba on Saturday, June 7, 2025 – Credit: Ministry of Finance and Planning

His remarks served as a poignant reminder of the long and arduous road to self-determination and the need to honor the contributions of living liberation heroes.

Figures like General Joseph Lagu and Molana Abel Alier stand as symbols of resilience and unity, having paved the way for the modern South Sudan with minimal resources and against overwhelming odds.

The tour concluded with a message of hope and continuity—a vision of a peaceful, prosperous South Sudan built on the legacy of its founders and the commitment of its current and future generations.

