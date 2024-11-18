18th November 2024
SSOMA claims govt inserted ‘anti-Tumaini elements’ in new team

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 19 mins ago

SSOMA Spokesperson Lual Dau addresses a news conference in Nairobi. June 9, 2024. (Photo: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio).

The South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) and its allies in the Kenya-led South Sudan peace talks have criticized the newly reconstituted government delegation, claiming it is composed of “anti-Tumaini elements.”

In a press statement seen by Eye Radio, the alliance also said the transitional government is reneging on the faith and unwillingness to conclude the Tumaini peace process.

On November 15, President Kiir appointed a 15-member delegation led by his senior advisor, Kuol Manyang, to negotiate the Nairobi peace process with the holdout opposition alliance and other stakeholders.

The delegation’s reconstitution was revealed during the Presidency which called for an expeditious conclusion of the Tumaini consensus.

The Office of the President said top political leaders from various parties emphasized the urgency of finding a comprehensive solution to the ongoing political impasse.

“To our dismay, the R-TGONU has changed its delegation after having negotiated and agreed to the Tumaini Initiative. The new delegation is composed of anti-Tumaini elements,” Mr. Dau said.

“This shows the serious lack of good faith and unwillingness to conclude the peace process. This explains why the government failed to turn up for the signing of the Tumaini consensus on September 16, 2024.”

SSOMA’s reaction comes more than a week after government failed to send its negotiating team to Nairobi for the resumption of the talks, even after President Kiir and Kenya’s Ruto agreed on the schedule.

It further alleged that the delay of government delegation for the resumption on the talks demonstrates insensitivity to the plight of the people of South Sudan.

“The case in point is the failure of the R-TGONU to pay civil servants, the army and other organized forces for more than a year as a result of endemic corruption,” the statement said.

They added that the change of government delegation shows the serious lack of good faith and unwillingness to conclude the Tumaini initiative.

 

 

 

