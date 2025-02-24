Dr Lomuro affirms commitment to 2026 elections, vows to overcome doubts on peace

Dr. Martin Elia Lomoro, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs - PPU 17th Jan. 2024
The Minister of Cabinet Affairs reaffirmed the government’s commitment to holding elections in 2026, vowing to prove wrong those who doubt the implementation of peace during the extended transition period.
Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro made the remarks at a farewell party on Friday, February 24, honoring former RJMEC Chair Gen. Charles Gituai.
The event celebrated Gen. Gituai’s leadership of RJMEC, the key body responsible for overseeing the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.
Dr. Lomuro noted that the two-year extension, which officially begins on Saturday, February 22, 2025, will guide the country toward its long-awaited elections.
“Tomorrow [Feb. 22], we kick into the new extension with very high hope and enthusiasm that we will succeed, and we will prove to those who think we will not carry this country to the election, we will put them to their shame,” Dr Lomoru stated.
Dr. Lomuro commended Gen. Gituai’s pivotal role in the implementation of the 2018 peace deal, acknowledging his significant contributions to the country’s transition while emphasizing the ongoing need for progress.
The minister’s words not only paid tribute to the outgoing chair but also served as a call to action for those working to uphold the peace agreement, urging continued commitment to the extended transition period.