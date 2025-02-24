Dr Lomuro affirms commitment to 2026 elections, vows to overcome doubts on peace

Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro made the remarks at a farewell party on Friday, February 24, honoring former RJMEC Chair Gen. Charles Gituai.

The event celebrated Gen. Gituai’s leadership of RJMEC, the key body responsible for overseeing the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Dr. Lomuro noted that the two-year extension, which officially begins on Saturday, February 22, 2025, will guide the country toward its long-awaited elections.

“Tomorrow [Feb. 22], we kick into the new extension with very high hope and enthusiasm that we will succeed, and we will prove to those who think we will not carry this country to the election, we will put them to their shame,” Dr Lomoru stated.