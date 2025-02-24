24th February 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Dr Lomuro affirms commitment to 2026 elections, vows to overcome doubts on peace

Dr Lomuro affirms commitment to 2026 elections, vows to overcome doubts on peace

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 9 hours ago

Dr. Martin Elia Lomoro, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs - PPU 17th Jan. 2024

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs reaffirmed the government’s commitment to holding elections in 2026, vowing to prove wrong those who doubt the implementation of peace during the extended transition period.

Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro made the remarks at a farewell party on Friday, February 24, honoring former RJMEC Chair Gen. Charles Gituai.

The event celebrated Gen. Gituai’s leadership of RJMEC, the key body responsible for overseeing the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Dr. Lomuro noted that the two-year extension, which officially begins on Saturday, February 22, 2025, will guide the country toward its long-awaited elections.

“Tomorrow [Feb. 22], we kick into the new extension with very high hope and enthusiasm that we will succeed, and we will prove to those who think we will not carry this country to the election, we will put them to their shame,” Dr Lomoru stated.

Dr. Lomuro commended Gen. Gituai’s pivotal role in the implementation of the 2018 peace deal, acknowledging his significant contributions to the country’s transition while emphasizing the ongoing need for progress.

The minister’s words not only paid tribute to the outgoing chair but also served as a call to action for those working to uphold the peace agreement, urging continued commitment to the extended transition period.

Popular Stories
SSMS issues heat stress warning in parts of South Sudan 1

SSMS issues heat stress warning in parts of South Sudan

Published February 19, 2025

Govt closes schools for two weeks due to heatwave 2

Govt closes schools for two weeks due to heatwave

Published February 21, 2025

VP Bol says civil servants to receive salary next month, vows timely payment 3

VP Bol says civil servants to receive salary next month, vows timely payment

Published February 21, 2025

Sudan’s RSF, allies to announce parallel govt in controlled areas 4

Sudan’s RSF, allies to announce parallel govt in controlled areas

Published February 18, 2025

Juba traders increase prices over customs duties adjustment 5

Juba traders increase prices over customs duties adjustment

Published February 19, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UN’s Lacroix meets President Kiir as extended peace roadmap begins

Published 2 hours ago

Civil society urges political accountability as ‘lowly’ extension takes effect

Published 6 hours ago

Orthodox Patriarch Theodore II calls for global prayers for peace during visit to Juba

Published 7 hours ago

SSPDF calls for calm among Upper Nile residents

Published 8 hours ago

Wau prison receives medical supplies after one-year wait

Published 8 hours ago

Ukraine marks 3rd anniversary of Russian invasion, as U.S. seeks path to peace

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th February 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.