Dr. Lam Akol hails Bona Malual as voice of unity who ‘never knew tribalism’

Former Minister of Transport and leader of the National Democratic Movement, Dr. Lam Akol Ajawin, has described the late political veteran Bona Malual Madut as a leader who “never knew tribalism.”

He made the remarks on Monday during a funeral gathering at the home of the late Bona Malual, who passed away on 2 November 2025.

Dr. Akol reflected on Bona Malual’s pivotal role in the Southern Front, one of the earliest political movements advocating self-determination for the people of Southern Sudan. He said the movement’s inclusive spirit and vision of unity transcended tribal lines — a legacy he urged South Sudanese politicians to emulate.

Dr. Akol also praised Bona’s efforts in promoting dialogue among political parties ahead of the 2011 referendum, saying his influence was instrumental in fostering consensus during a critical moment in South Sudan’s history.

Although Bona Malual organized the party and worked diligently to form the government, he did not assume a leading position in the executive branch of the Sudan regional government. Instead, he nominated Clement Mboro for the position of Minister of Interior.

Following the 1972 peace agreement that ended the First Sudanese Civil War, Bona Malual served as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Information from July 1972. He later became minister in May 1973 and held the position until July 1978.

Dr. Akol recalled his early impression of Bona Malual, describing him as eloquent, nationalistic, and selfless.

“He impressed me as somebody who is eloquent, who is nationalistic in his approach, who never knew tribalism. When they formed the government, look at this — Bona Malual, who was working hard organizing the party, did not take a leading position in the executive. He brought other people,” Dr. Akol said.

He further described the late leader as a rare voice of wisdom and honesty.

“We lost him at a time when we needed his wisdom. Bona has never stopped talking about our problems until the last moment. He was a man who gives you his opinion straight. If he approves of something, he says it. If he doesn’t, he says it — and why. These are the rare qualities of people under the current conditions,” he added.

Bona Malual, often referred to as one of South Sudan’s founding intellectuals, served in various political and advisory roles in Khartoum and Juba throughout his career and remained an outspoken advocate for peace, national reconciliation, and inclusivity.

