Analyst suggests review of UPDF presence in South Sudan

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — An independent policy analysis by South Sudanese researcher Brian Adeba has suggested Defense Minister Chol Thon Balok initiate a strategic reassessment and phased withdrawal of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), specifically citing the unresolved border dispute between South Sudan and Uganda.

The analysis comes amid escalating parliamentary scrutiny, led by MP Atem Garang de Kuek, over the Executive’s failure to brief the National Legislative Assembly on the deployment’s status and funding since March.

Adeba asserts that the UPDF deployment challenges South Sudan’s sovereignty and complicates border disputes.

“The UPDF presence around Juba not only presents complex challenges to South Sudan’s territorial integrity but also requires careful consideration in the context of our long-standing border disputes,” he stated.

The analysis highlights that the deployment is problematic because UPDF forces occupy disputed border regions (Eastern and Central Equatoria) and their presence near Juba challenges national sovereignty.

According to the analysis, the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) is critically flawed due to a lack of a clear withdrawal deadline (risking the perception of occupation), failure to specify clear rules of engagement, and absence of defined geographical limits for UPDF operations.

The deployment also raises serious transparency and fiscal questions regarding the funding of UPDF operations, potentially diverting funds from the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF).

The Executive’s failure to provide a full briefing to the NLA since the UPDF deployment in March prompted a direct challenge from MP Atem Garang de Kuek, who publicly questioned the government’s operational status and funding priorities:

“My question is to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs… I have observed that since March this year, the Council of Ministers has not been meeting. Is that true? If it is true, then how is the country being managed? If it is true, then is it the one delaying the budget? Or is it delayed because there is no money?MP Atem questioned the minister.

“If there is no money, then how are the Ugandan armed soldiers who are in Mapaw [Outskirt of Juba] paid? And who is paying them? And what are they doing there? And for how long will they be there?”

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Wek Mamer acknowledged the allegations but defended the Executive, stating that the meeting schedule is a procedural matter related to the laws of that covenant and assuring members that the cabinet meeting “will be conducted soon.”

The report concludes with five time-bound recommendations for the Minister of Defence to enhance sovereignty, recommending a phased withdrawal of Ugandan troops within 45 days, and providing a comprehensive briefing to the NLA within two weeks.

The statement also proposes a motion to the Cabinet to renegotiate the 2014 SOFA, initiate a capacity assessment of the SSPDF to fill gaps post-withdrawal, and issue an immediate order to restrict all UPDF movement, pending full withdrawal.

