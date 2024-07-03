3rd July 2024
Dr Lam Akol: Citizens are right to suspect leaders as power clingers

Author : | Published: 3 hours ago

Dr. Lam Akol, leader of the National Democratic Party. | File photo.

The National Democratic Movement leader Dr Lam Akol has said the citizens are right to suspect the leaders want to cling to power, citing the continuous transition that has often denied the country from holding polls to have an elected government.

The Secretary General of South Sudan Opposition Alliance – said continuous extension of the transitional period has proved to the people that politicians aspire to cling to power.

“You know that the pre-transitional period was supposed to be 8 months, it became 17 months and 10 days, more than double. The transitional period was supposed to be 3 years, it became 5 years, and still counting.

“So, they [people] have the right to suspect that the leaders want to cling to power through endless extension.

“I have been telling my colleagues that we must prove to the people that we are not for endless extension to keep us in power and that’s why we must dialogue.

He underscored that the importance of a joint decision on whether to go ahead, postpone or delay elections.

Dr. Lam said elections is an inclusive process that can neither be carried out nor obstructed by one political party.

The veteran politician also said no party can make unilateral decision on the fate of the revitalized peace agreement, citing all the parties that signed the deal are eligible to view their positions.

“The way forward is to have dialogue, there is no way one party can decide what to do or what not to do. This is an agreement between all of us, the parties to the peace agreement.

‘It is us who signed it, it is us who can amend it, it is us who can take it forward, there is no alternative to inter-party dialogue, ” he said.

The NDM leader believes dialogue can chart way forward for the current situation in the country.

“It is only through dialogue that we will take decision as to how to end the transitional arrangement and get into an elected government,”he stressed.

On Monday, the high-level committee on the implementation of the 2018 peace agreement said it completed reviewing the status of the road map, pending submission to the presidency.

Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol who is a member of the committee did not give details of the documents.

However, the SPLA-IO senior member said the committee drafted an explanatory note for the presidency to decide on the fate of the transitional period.

 

