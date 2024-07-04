Defective Bentiu Power Station to undergo repair

Unity State Governor Riek Bim Top inspected the dysfunctional Bentiu Power Station on Tuesday to assess its condition and efforts to re-operationalize the station.

A statement from his office said Governor Bim visited the power station with an engineering team and state officials to assess the extent of damage and determine the necessary steps for its renovation.

The statement said the station’s functionality is set to be revived after it ceased due to factors connected to the state’s years of fragility caused by conflict and flooding.

It added that the inspections by the governor demonstrated the willingness to restore the power station plan and ensure the well-being of the residents and business communities in Bentiu.

The power station, which was a critical source of electricity for Bentiu some year back, currently lies in ruin.

Unity State was significantly affected by conflict from the onset of the civil war in South Sudan in 2014 and 2015 – leading to widespread devastation of infrastructure facilities and humanitarian crises.

