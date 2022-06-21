DR Congo rejects ‘elements of Rwandan forces’ in EAC deployment

The President of the Democratic Republic of Congo says Rwanda “should not” be included in a proposed regional force to fight the rebel groups in the troubled eastern part of the country.

On Monday, the Heads of East African countries met in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, for talks on the rules of engagement for the proposed East African military force, which will be deployed to Congo’s restive North Kivu and Ituri provinces.

The East African heads of states have committed to finding a swift and lasting solution to the conflict in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

The regional leaders made the promise during the third heads of state summit on the Democratic republic of Congo in the Kenyan capital Nairobi yesterday.

The summit was attended by Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Paul Kagame President of Rwanda; Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan, Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Evariste Ndayishimiye, President of Burundi.

“Under the military command of Kenya, this force should be operational in the coming weeks and should not include elements of the Rwandan army,” the office of President Félix Tshisekedi said to the BBC.

The Congolese authorities have often accused Rwanda of backing the M23 rebel group which captured the DRC border town of Bunagana last week.

Rwanda has repeatedly denied supporting the rebels and instead accused Kinshasa of giving refuge to ethnic Hutu militia that it is hunting for the crimes of 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

Meanwhile, the Heads of State deliberated on the security situation in the eastern DRC and the measures to promote peace, stability and development in the country and the greater East African region.

In a communique seen by Eye Radio, they reiterated commitment to finding a lasting solution to the conflict in the North and South Kivu as well as Ituri Provinces.

In the recent weeks, fierce fighting between the government and M23 rebel group has resumed in the Eastern DRC, displacing thousands into Uganda and Rwanda.

The summit directed that an immediate ceasefire be enforced, and cessation of hostilities should commence immediately, including withdrawal of armed actors from the recently taken positions.

The regional leaders also appealed for a cessation of offensive language, hate speech, threats of genocide and other politically inciting language.

The conclave also suggested that the people of DRC must be encouraged to work together to stabilize the eastern side of the country.

In another resolution, the heads of states instructed the regional forces should be in-cooperated with the military and administrative forces of the DRC to stabilize and secure the peace.

The conclave received a written briefing on the political track of the Nairobi process which detailed actions and activities that have been undertaken since the last convening of the second conclave.

The head of state of the United Republic of Tanzania was represented by Ambassador John Steven SIMBACHAWENE, High Commissioner of Tanzania to Kenya.

At the closure of the conclave, President Salva Kiir took the opportunity to brief the meeting on the most recent and important developments in the political process in his country.

Kiir has returned from the Kenyan capital Tuesday afternoon after the end of the Summit.

