Dr. Chol: Ministry targets 18 new oil blocks

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The newly reappointed Undersecretary in the Ministry of Petroleum, Dr Chol Deng Thon, announced that South Sudan possesses more than 18 untapped oil blocks that are now being actively marketed to potential investors.

Dr. Chol made the remarks on Wednesday, November 26, during a reception organized by Ministry staff, following his reinstatement on November 25, 2025, when President Salva Kiir relieved Eng. Deng Lual Wol.

The Undersecretary outlined several key priorities for the ministry moving forward.

Dr Chol stated that the Ministry will prioritize increasing overall oil production, working closely with the Petroleum Authority to advance Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) and Improved Oil Recovery (IOR) programs.

He emphasized the need to encourage foreign direct investment to finance a long-awaited commercial refinery.

Dr Chol says technical discussions would be initiated with partners in Blocks 3 and 7, as their current agreements are set to approach expiry in 2029.

He confirmed a “vigorous marketing campaign” for new exploration areas. “South Sudan is endowed with a lot of oil resources, and it’s time for us to venture into new blocks,” he stated.

The Undersecretary concluded that the nation must begin expanding into new exploration areas to capitalize on its vast oil resources.

Meanwhile, outgoing Undersecretary Eng. Deng Lual Wol reflected on several ongoing initiatives, including a key project with a US-based company.

Eng. Deng confirmed that feasibility studies for that project have already been completed and land has been allocated. However, he noted a crucial requirement for completion.

“The investors need assurance from the government and the leadership of the country that their investment will be protected.”

Eng. Deng also highlighted current operational challenges affecting the oil export pipeline, specifically at Pump Station 3, which remains out of operation due to the crisis in Sudan. He confirmed that current pipeline operations are running on a bypass system as a result.

