South Sudan to host 20th Nile Basin Initiative Day in February 2026

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, James Mawich Makuach, making the announcement on the Nile Basin Initiative Day. (Photo: Courtesy SSBC)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) –Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation James Mawich Makuach announced Wednesday that South Sudan has been granted the honor of hosting the 20th anniversary celebration of the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) Day in February 2026.

Minister Mawich confirmed that the event will commemorate the establishment of the Nile Basin Initiative on February 22, 1999. The announcement followed his meeting with Vice President and Chairperson of the Economic Cluster, Dr. James Wani Igga, in Juba on November 26.

Speaking on SSBC, the Minister emphasized the significance of hosting the regional event: “I also briefed His Excellency about the upcoming 20th celebration of Nile Basin Initiative Day that will be commemorated in South Sudan in the coming 22nd February 2026. That will be a very big day for the people of South Sudan and the region as well.”

He added that the commemoration will bring all members of the Nile Council of Ministers (COM) — the top decision-making body of the NBI—to South Sudan to attend the events.

The Nile Council of Ministers (COM) includes 10 Nile Basin countries and is responsible for setting the strategic direction for the management of the Nile’s shared water resources.

The COM also approves the NBI’s work plans and budgets and provides necessary policy guidance. The position of Chairperson rotates annually among the member states in alphabetical order.

