28th July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News | Politics   |   DP William Ruto’s running-mate loses Sh200 million to Kenyan government

DP William Ruto’s running-mate loses Sh200 million to Kenyan government

Author: Staff Writter | Published: 2 hours ago

UDA deputy Presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NMG

A high court in Kenya on Thursday ordered a sitting member of parliament to surrender 20 million U.S. dollars to the government after it ruled, the money was acquired in a fraudulent way.

Rigathi Gachagua is the running mate of the current Deputy President Dr. William Ruto, who is a presidential candidate of the UDA party in the August 9 general elections.

High Court Judge, Esther Maina ruled on Thursday that the lawmaker has failed to explain how he acquired the wealth from government agencies.

According to the Nation Africa newspaper, in 2020, the High Court froze Sh200 million equivalent to $ 20 million belonging to the lawmaker pending a petition by a State agency for the money to be handed over to the government.

Documents filed in court showed the funds are suspected to be proceeds of crime because they are payments to companies associated with the lawmaker from government agencies.

Kenyan’s Assets Recovery Agency’s preliminary investigations found that the lawmaker and Jenne Enterprises Limited were involved in a suspected complex scheme of money laundering.

The money is said to come from the Ministry of Lands, State Department for Special Planning, Ministry of Health, Bungoma County government, Mathira Constituency Development Fund, Nyeri County government and the National Irrigation Board.

Justice John Onyiego of the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court stopped the MP and Jenne Enterprises from dealing with or transferring the funds.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kenya suspends tax on imported goods to lower cost of living 1

Kenya suspends tax on imported goods to lower cost of living

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

Mayom County Commissioner assassinated with family members 2

Mayom County Commissioner assassinated with family members

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

Central Bank auctions over $10m in a week amid worsening inflation 3

Central Bank auctions over $10m in a week amid worsening inflation

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

Custom official blames NRA boss for unilaterally increasing tax rate 4

Custom official blames NRA boss for unilaterally increasing tax rate

Published Friday, July 22, 2022

Indebted South Sudan to serve as EAC rapporteur 5

Indebted South Sudan to serve as EAC rapporteur

Published Saturday, July 23, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

“Less pay and poor working condition forced judges to quit jobs,” says FVP Machar

Published 11 mins ago

DP William Ruto’s running-mate loses Sh200 million to Kenyan government

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t has not extended transitional period, Makuei

Published 3 hours ago

Political row forces Wau commissioner to rule county remotely

Published 5 hours ago

Man jailed for 14 years for defiling 3-year-old girl

Published 19 hours ago

‘Free eye treatment service to be extended to states,’ Saudi Ambassador

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.