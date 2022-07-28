DP William Ruto’s running-mate loses Sh200 million to Kenyan government

A high court in Kenya on Thursday ordered a sitting member of parliament to surrender 20 million U.S. dollars to the government after it ruled, the money was acquired in a fraudulent way.

Rigathi Gachagua is the running mate of the current Deputy President Dr. William Ruto, who is a presidential candidate of the UDA party in the August 9 general elections.

High Court Judge, Esther Maina ruled on Thursday that the lawmaker has failed to explain how he acquired the wealth from government agencies.

According to the Nation Africa newspaper, in 2020, the High Court froze Sh200 million equivalent to $ 20 million belonging to the lawmaker pending a petition by a State agency for the money to be handed over to the government.

Documents filed in court showed the funds are suspected to be proceeds of crime because they are payments to companies associated with the lawmaker from government agencies.

Kenyan’s Assets Recovery Agency’s preliminary investigations found that the lawmaker and Jenne Enterprises Limited were involved in a suspected complex scheme of money laundering.

The money is said to come from the Ministry of Lands, State Department for Special Planning, Ministry of Health, Bungoma County government, Mathira Constituency Development Fund, Nyeri County government and the National Irrigation Board.

Justice John Onyiego of the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court stopped the MP and Jenne Enterprises from dealing with or transferring the funds.