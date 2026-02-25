25th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Defense challenges authentication of forensic report in Dr. Machar trial

Defense challenges authentication of forensic report in Dr. Machar trial

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 7 hours ago

Dr. Riek Machar, SPLM-IO leader, is currently undergoing trial over Nasir incident. (Courtesy photo)

Based on these concerns, the defense asked the court not to mark Document 9H as part of the prosecution’s evidence. They stated they have no objection to the individual testimony of the expert and reserved the right to cross-examine him. Presiding Judge Justice Dr. James Alala adjourned the session, noting that the prosecution will respond to the defense objection when the trial resumes on Friday, 27 February 2025.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Nearly 27 killed in Terekeka inter-clan clashes 1

Nearly 27 killed in Terekeka inter-clan clashes

Published February 19, 2026

AU C5 calls for ceasefire, consideration of Machar’s release ahead of elections 2

AU C5 calls for ceasefire, consideration of Machar’s release ahead of elections

Published February 21, 2026

Govt rejects AU call to free Dr. Machar, insists matter is for courts 3

Govt rejects AU call to free Dr. Machar, insists matter is for courts

Published February 21, 2026

Kiir relieves Finance Minister, SSRA chief, deputy, and Middle East envoy 4

Kiir relieves Finance Minister, SSRA chief, deputy, and Middle East envoy

Published February 23, 2026

World Bank to fund South Sudan’s fiber-optic project 5

World Bank to fund South Sudan’s fiber-optic project

Published February 19, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir directs Press Secretary to develop media relations and communication

Published 6 hours ago

Defense challenges authentication of forensic report in Dr. Machar trial

Published 7 hours ago

Some citizens question credibility of $2 billion road project

Published 8 hours ago

SSNBS rejects eight trucks of non-compliant maize at Nimule border

Published 9 hours ago

Juba signs UNESCO’s Boma–Badingilo dosier for world heritage nomination

Published 10 hours ago

Central Equatoria security seize illegal drugs following raids on Juba hotspots

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.