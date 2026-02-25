25th February 2026

Kiir directs Press Secretary to develop media relations and communication

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 6 hours ago

Gemini said President Salva Kiir greets Press Secretary Arek Aldo Ajou on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. The President directed the Press Secretary to develop media relations and improve communication on government programs. | Credit: Office of the President

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir has directed the Press Secretary to develop relations with local and international media and underscored the need for communication to create awareness about government programs.

The Office of the President Press Unit stated on Wednesday, February 25, that the President has welcomed the Press Secretary, Arek Aldo Ajou, and urged her to improve the working of the Presidential Press Unit.

According ot the statement, Kiir also congratulated the Press Secretary on her appointment and emphasised the role she has been given.

Press Secretary Arek Aldo expressed gratitude to the President for the trust bestowed upon her. She pledges to uphold professionalism, discipline, and conduct as she works towards enhancing the efficiency of the Presidential Press Unit.

