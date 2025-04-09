Congolese national Makula Kintu arrives in Juba on deportation flight from U.S.

The Congolese national Makula Kintu who became the subject of a diplomatic standoff between South Sudan and the United States, landed at Juba International Airport on Wednesday and was welcomed by immigration authorities, the foreign ministry said.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Amb. Apuk Ayuel announced in a press statement that Mr. Kintu’s deportation flight landed in Juba at 1:30pm on April 9, 2025.

“Mr. Kintu was received by the Director General of Immigration, and the Directors of Consular Services, and the American and Caribbean Departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. American Embassy officials were also present during Mr. Kintu’s reception,” she said.

This is the second Juba landing for Mr. Kintu and he was first deported on April 5 along with dozens of other South Sudanese nationals.

Upon his first arrival at Juba airport, South Sudanese immigration authorities determined that he was not a South Sudanese citizen – but rather from the Ema tribe in North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He was then sent back to the host country – prompting Washington to accuse Juba of rejecting its citizens. Secretary of State Marco Rubio responded by revoking visas for all South Sudanese passport holders and halting the entry of new arrivals.

On Tuesday, April 8, South Sudan government said Mr. Kintu has been granted permission to enter the country in the “spirit of the existence of friendly relations” between South Sudan and the United States.

